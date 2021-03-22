This day, last year India observed Janta Curfew following PM Modi's appeal to people to stay at home. He also urged people to bang thaalis to honour the frontline workers.
As India recorded highest spike in COVID cases since early November, people shared their memories from last year's Janta Curfew.
While some shared videos of people banging thalis from their homes, others made memes and few others expressed concern over the steady rise in the number of COVID cases in India.
Me and my Bois screaming during #JanataCurfew on the balcony---#JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/xjSS1Fg1LJ— || 𝕹𝖎𝖙𝖊𝖘𝖍 𝕾𝖎𝖓𝖌𝖍 || 🇮🇳 (@niteshsingh____) March 22, 2021
Anniversary to one of the moment that we can't forget (On 22 nd March 2020)— Priyanshu Sinha (@Priyans03737175) March 22, 2021
Go Corona Go 😂😂#JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/tpW5bGnzuU
#JanataCurfew— INDIAN😍 (@KaunJeetega) March 22, 2021
Some amazing visualization of Janta Curfew 2020. pic.twitter.com/XmRHKhKHXg
March 22’ 2020....,— Mahesh Girl Fans ™ (@urstrulyMGFC) March 22, 2021
One year ago, on this day, a step was taken to fight against COVID-19 followed by massive Lockdown 🔒 and the war is still on.
#JanataCurfew On 22 march 2020, few people did craziest things... go corona go 😂😂#Corona #Covid pic.twitter.com/srdnJwJTQx— samita sharma (@samitas53375357) March 22, 2021
This day last year we thought group dancing on the streets was a great way to beat Corona. #JanataCurfew— Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) March 22, 2021
Thali diwas. #JanataCurfew— Free thinker (@Naqvitweet) March 22, 2021
Last year on this day we observed the #JanataCurfew— Aruna (@arunadeka17) March 22, 2021
Pray that we do not face the same anymore. 🙏
Goosebumps moment of last year!— dr_philomath (@drsvsanghi) March 22, 2021
1 year to #JanataCurfew
Wish this spooky virus goes away soon! 🤞🤞🤞 https://t.co/ETdbYNB2Bx
Remember how exactly a year ago people thought vibrations caused by banging steel plates would kill the virus...... #JanataCurfew— Alisha Mehrotra (@AlishaMehrotra) March 22, 2021
This day, last year.— Prabhakar 🇮🇳 (@PRABHAKAR_NAMO) March 22, 2021
Happy #JanataCurfew anniversary. pic.twitter.com/EvXb3oEfBZ pic.twitter.com/l0gtkJcx01
#JanataCurfew— Zulfikar khan (@ZulfikarKhan96) March 22, 2021
During Janata Curfew, Me and my team watching pogo 😎 pic.twitter.com/9KmrDm7GQA
#JanataCurfew is trending— majaz ul quadri (@Majazulquadri) March 22, 2021
Me recalling every moment of last year pic.twitter.com/03OpYZliCS
1st anniversary of #JanataCurfew— Sourabh Saini (@Sourabh60851303) March 22, 2021
👉 Go Corona Go 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/41nkfKdTMS
One Year of #JanataCurfew— Nationalist Mumbaikar 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Ayush_Shah_25) March 22, 2021
Indians' Reaction on #JanataCurfew :😂 pic.twitter.com/COyUb5W3Q1
#JanataCurfew Anniversary 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9MSyggekbL— Thorwade Nikhil (@ThorwadeN) March 22, 2021
Exactly 1 year ago this day, half of the Indians registered themselves as “CHEF” on social media 😂😂#JantaCurfew— Nikhil Aggarwal (@nikhil__98) March 22, 2021
On this day in 2020, there was a 'Janta Curfew' in India. We had 361 cases on that day.— RDX (@MandoMunda) March 22, 2021
We have 1,15,99,130 cases today.
We recorded over 43,000 cases yesterday.
No point in banging plates and yelling 'Go Corona Go' when you're a moron who doesn't even wear a mask.
Last year this day people were so excited about Janta curfew, who knew it would become a lifestyle.— kosha (@imkosha) March 22, 2021
Happy Anniversary #JantaCurfew 🙄🥺— Tavishri.2112 (@tavishri) March 22, 2021
P.S. - Wish we don't get to face each other again.💯
congratulations covid-19 for successfully wasting our whole 1 year 👍#1YearofJantaCurfew#jantacurfew— Radhika Khandelwal (@Fangirl__rdk) March 22, 2021
Some unforgettable memories of 22nd March 2020. People's broke all records of stupidity...#1st Anniversary....#JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/dolL2WAvQM— Sonu Gupta (@SonuGup46022700) March 22, 2021
What we thought & how innocent we were😭 #jantacurfew pic.twitter.com/TeZVYniEFN— Abhishek Tripathi (@Abhithecomic) March 22, 2021
So it’s been a year since #JanataCurfew— mrugank kolhatkar (@_kolhatkar) March 22, 2021
And we are still fighting against #COVID19 .
This day, one year ago...— Jumla Buster (@FekuBuster) March 22, 2021
When India 'defeated' corona with #JanataCurfew & #ThaaliBajao ritual. pic.twitter.com/rVNn5DYyzp
It's been one whole year. We also have the COVID vaccine now. Let's hope things get better from here.