This day, last year India observed Janta Curfew following PM Modi's appeal to people to stay at home. He also urged people to bang thaalis to honour the frontline workers.

As India recorded highest spike in COVID cases since early November, people shared their memories from last year's Janta Curfew.

While some shared videos of people banging thalis from their homes, others made memes and few others expressed concern over the steady rise in the number of COVID cases in India.

Anniversary to one of the moment that we can't forget (On 22 nd March 2020)

Go Corona Go 😂😂#JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/tpW5bGnzuU — Priyanshu Sinha (@Priyans03737175) March 22, 2021

March 22’ 2020....,

One year ago, on this day, a step was taken to fight against COVID-19 followed by massive Lockdown 🔒 and the war is still on.

.#SarkaruVaariPaata @urstrulyMahesh #JanataCurfew#GoCoronaGo pic.twitter.com/IkZqt49apc — Mahesh Girl Fans ™ (@urstrulyMGFC) March 22, 2021

This day last year we thought group dancing on the streets was a great way to beat Corona. #JanataCurfew — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) March 22, 2021

Last year on this day we observed the #JanataCurfew

Pray that we do not face the same anymore. 🙏 — Aruna (@arunadeka17) March 22, 2021

Goosebumps moment of last year!



1 year to #JanataCurfew



Wish this spooky virus goes away soon! 🤞🤞🤞 https://t.co/ETdbYNB2Bx — dr_philomath (@drsvsanghi) March 22, 2021

Remember how exactly a year ago people thought vibrations caused by banging steel plates would kill the virus...... #JanataCurfew — Alisha Mehrotra (@AlishaMehrotra) March 22, 2021

#JanataCurfew



During Janata Curfew, Me and my team watching pogo 😎 pic.twitter.com/9KmrDm7GQA — Zulfikar khan (@ZulfikarKhan96) March 22, 2021

#JanataCurfew is trending

Me recalling every moment of last year pic.twitter.com/03OpYZliCS — majaz ul quadri (@Majazulquadri) March 22, 2021

1st anniversary of #JanataCurfew

👉 Go Corona Go 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/41nkfKdTMS — Sourabh Saini (@Sourabh60851303) March 22, 2021

Happy Janta curfew music festival 1 year anniversary. People lost the whole plot of a lockdown on day 1. — SORCERER (@The_Sorcerer) March 22, 2021

Exactly 1 year ago this day, half of the Indians registered themselves as “CHEF” on social media 😂😂#JantaCurfew — Nikhil Aggarwal (@nikhil__98) March 22, 2021

Happy 1st Annyversery to lockdown (janta curfew).... pic.twitter.com/0AYx7pFzA0 — bae_itch🕸️ (@bae_itch) March 21, 2021

On this day in 2020, there was a 'Janta Curfew' in India. We had 361 cases on that day.

We have 1,15,99,130 cases today.

We recorded over 43,000 cases yesterday.

No point in banging plates and yelling 'Go Corona Go' when you're a moron who doesn't even wear a mask. — RDX (@MandoMunda) March 22, 2021

Last year this day people were so excited about Janta curfew, who knew it would become a lifestyle. — kosha (@imkosha) March 22, 2021

Happy Anniversary #JantaCurfew 🙄🥺



P.S. - Wish we don't get to face each other again.💯 — Tavishri.2112 (@tavishri) March 22, 2021

congratulations covid-19 for successfully wasting our whole 1 year 👍#1YearofJantaCurfew#jantacurfew — Radhika Khandelwal (@Fangirl__rdk) March 22, 2021

Some unforgettable memories of 22nd March 2020. People's broke all records of stupidity...#1st Anniversary....#JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/dolL2WAvQM — Sonu Gupta (@SonuGup46022700) March 22, 2021

What we thought & how innocent we were😭 #jantacurfew pic.twitter.com/TeZVYniEFN — Abhishek Tripathi (@Abhithecomic) March 22, 2021

So it’s been a year since #JanataCurfew

And we are still fighting against #COVID19 . — mrugank kolhatkar (@_kolhatkar) March 22, 2021

It's been one whole year. We also have the COVID vaccine now. Let's hope things get better from here.