A woman in Hyderabad who had inquired about her 'missing' husband who was being treated at a hospital, was informed via a tweet that he had been cremated. #CoronavirusPandemichttps://t.co/0e5h7CgIRR— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 21, 2020
According to reports, Alampally Madhavi posted a tweet addressing the Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao saying that her husband Madhusudan had gone missing from Gandhi Hospital.
@KTRTRS— Alampally Madhavi (@AlampallyMadha3) May 20, 2020
Missing case of my husband at Gandhi hospital....
Hello K. Taraka Rama Rao sir,
Myself madhavi w/o Madhusudhan(age:42) living with two daughters in vanasthalipuram.
As our family members being suffering from corona had admitted in Gandhi hospital & we all had
Replying to her tweet, the hospital management shared the news of her husband's death and they also informed her that he has been cremated.
His condition was serious and suffering from bipolar pneumonia with ARDS. The doctors' attempts to save him were unsuccessful. He died at 6.03pm on May 1.
The hospital authorities informed that her husband's body was handed over to the police for the funeral and the last rites were performed by the staff of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.
Madhavi's twitter account has reportedly been suspended since she enquired about her missing husband.