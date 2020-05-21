In a heartbreaking incident, a woman from Hyderabad who was searching for her missing husband, who tested positive for COVID-19, was informed that he had died and had already been cremated.

According to reports, Alampally Madhavi posted a tweet addressing the Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao saying that her husband Madhusudan had gone missing from Gandhi Hospital.

Replying to her tweet, the hospital management shared the news of her husband's death and they also informed her that he has been cremated. 

Speaking about Madhusudan's condition, Dr. M Rajarao, the Superintendent said:

His condition was serious and suffering from bipolar pneumonia with ARDS. The doctors' attempts to save him were unsuccessful. He died at 6.03pm on May 1. 

He further stated that the hospital authorities had informed the deceased’s family members about his death but, no one from the family came to claim his dead body. 

Source: indianexpress.com

The hospital authorities informed that her husband's body was handed over to the police for the funeral and the last rites were performed by the staff of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. 

Madhavi's twitter account has reportedly been suspended since she enquired about her missing husband.