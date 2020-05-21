In a heartbreaking incident, a woman from Hyderabad who was searching for her missing husband, who tested positive for COVID-19, was informed that he had died and had already been cremated.

A woman in Hyderabad who had inquired about her 'missing' husband who was being treated at a hospital, was informed via a tweet that he had been cremated. #CoronavirusPandemichttps://t.co/0e5h7CgIRR — News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 21, 2020

According to reports, Alampally Madhavi posted a tweet addressing the Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao saying that her husband Madhusudan had gone missing from Gandhi Hospital.

@KTRTRS

Missing case of my husband at Gandhi hospital....

Hello K. Taraka Rama Rao sir,

Myself madhavi w/o Madhusudhan(age:42) living with two daughters in vanasthalipuram.

As our family members being suffering from corona had admitted in Gandhi hospital & we all had — Alampally Madhavi (@AlampallyMadha3) May 20, 2020

Replying to her tweet, the hospital management shared the news of her husband's death and they also informed her that he has been cremated.

Speaking about Madhusudan's condition, Dr. M Rajarao, the Superintendent said:

His condition was serious and suffering from bipolar pneumonia with ARDS. The doctors' attempts to save him were unsuccessful. He died at 6.03pm on May 1.

He further stated that the hospital authorities had informed the deceased’s family members about his death but, no one from the family came to claim his dead body.

The hospital authorities informed that her husband's body was handed over to the police for the funeral and the last rites were performed by the staff of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Madhavi's twitter account has reportedly been suspended since she enquired about her missing husband.