On Friday, while interacting with the winners of the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar awards, PM Narendra Modi gave some advice to the young children present. He decided to share with them the secret behind his radiating face, as quoted by NDTV.

Someone asked me many years ago, how come you have such a radiant face? I had a simple answer. I said I work hard and I sweat so much that I massage my face with it and it gives me a glow.

- PM Modi

The PM asked the students present to work hard to 'sweat hard' and to do the same at least four times a day. He added that he drew inspiration and energy from the students who won the national awards.

When I was getting introduced to you a while back, I was really surprised. The way you all have tried in different fields, the work that has been done at such a young age... is amazing. Whenever I hear about such courageous work of all you young comrades, talk to you, I also get inspiration and energy.

- PM Modi

The 48 children who received the awards vary from the age group of five to 18 years, and were awarded for their contribution to different fields like innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art and culture, and bravery.