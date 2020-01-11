On January 10, the Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested a senior IAF officer for allegedly posing as Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to reports, this officer pretended to be Amit Shah in a phone call to the state Governor Lalji Tandon. In order to have his friend appointed as the vice-chancellor of a medical university.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander, Kuldeep Baghela, currently posted in New Delhi has been arrested along with his friend, Chandresh Kumar Shukla. Chandresh is a dentist from Bhopal who posed as Amit Shah's assistant during the phone call. He was also the one being recommended for the vice-chancellor seat at the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University in Jabalpur.

Both of them hatched a conspiracy and called the state governor. While Shukla posed as Amit Shah's PA, Baghela impersonated as the Union home minister and talked to the governor.

- ADG Ashok Awasthi told PTI

However, soon after the phone call, the officials at the governor's house got suspicious and realised it may be a fraud when they cross-examined it.