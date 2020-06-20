Among many other things, COVID-19 pandemic has shown us just how bad medical facilities in India are.

The government hospitals, which various political parties boast about day and night, don't have the equipment for treatment of a disease like coronavirus, and we have a reason to believe that.

The VIPs being admitted to private hospitals.

Case in point: Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain, who tested positive for COVID-19, was shifted to Max Hospital after his health deteriorated yesterday (June 19).

Fact : Satyendra Jain is admitted to Max Hospital,a private hospital.



He is nt using world class Health Infrastructure built by @ArvindKejriwal,why ? https://t.co/7QtC295uwb — Pankaj Goyal (@sWeEtPaNkAjG) June 19, 2020

Government CoVid facility refers Satyendra Jain to Max Hospital, which charges more or less 1 lac per day.



"Aam Aadmi Party" should decide how is the "Aam Aadmi" going to survive. pic.twitter.com/nh8JLasAbU — Saker 🍁 (@MugglebornSaker) June 19, 2020

Kejriwal has made Delhi Govt hospitals so world class that Delhi's health minister is taking treatment in private Max Hospital. — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) June 19, 2020

Now, while we wish for him to get well soon, this poses some important questions: What if someone else was going through this? Someone who didn't have this kind of power? Someone who couldn't afford Max?

Every citizen of the country, regardless of their background, deserves a fair and equal chance at getting the same medical treatment . This is not a scenario where money or position should act as a factor.

However, that seems like a utopian concept for now.

Praying for speedy recovery of #SatyendraJain . May god bless him.



However, what happened World Class Government Hospitals built by Kejriwal Govt in Delhi? Why is Satyendra Jain admitted in Max Smart - a Private Hospital? https://t.co/tDfBacqFZK — आत्मनिर्भर Varun (@accountantvarun) June 19, 2020

A report by CNBC on June 12, suggested that 70% beds in the government-run hospitals in Delhi were vacant. It is because people don't trust they will be provided with good treatment.

And who can blame these people when the high and mighty are turning to private institutions in times of trouble?

Also, one simply doesn't have the courage to do that after reading instances like this:

A heart-wrenching report from The Indian Express stated that a 17-year old lost his father to coronavirus on his birthday. A day later, his mother also succumbed to the disease.

It was alleged that they were shifted to the ICU by Ram Manohar Lohia hospital only hours before their death. This was because the person's mother had tested negative for COVID-19 in a test conducted by GB Pant Hospital earlier, and his father didn't show symptoms.

When the result of the second test came in, it was found out, that they were, in fact, positive.

So did the governments lie when they said that the state-run hospitals are fully-equipped for an emergency like this? Probably, otherwise how do you explain any of this?

The misery of the citizens doesn't end there, though.

In many cases, even if they reach these super-specialty hospitals they are not given beds.

Some have to go from one place to another, begging the authorities to admit them.

Some die in the process.

#icymi. Delhi University professor dies, denied admission by six private hospitals including Delhi’s Bansal Hospital, Fortis, Holy Family and Moolchand, and Kailash Hospital in Noida. https://t.co/uNvNfUpjOu HT @RemaNagarajan — PKR | প্রশান্ত | پرشانتو (@prasanto) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia were admitted in a private hospital even before their test results could come in. They complained of having 'mild symptoms'.

How is this fair?

@ShobhnaYadava @ABPNews

8. While common men with serious covid conditions are dying as no hospital is ready to admit them, jyotiraditya scindia and his mother are admitted on being 'suspected' of Covid infection.

9. Amit Shah has nothing to say for Covid but starts campaigning — rakesh (@carakeshgupta) June 13, 2020

These are some of the instances showing how privilege gets one access to things that the less fortunate might not. But how can this be justified, especially when it's a matter of life and death?