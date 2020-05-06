There are moments one truly realises the cost of war and Major Anuj Sood's wife Akriti Singh looking at his mortal remains is one of them.

The two had only recently gotten married.

The heartbreaking picture is being shared by people as a reminder, that our soldiers and their families sacrifice their life and happiness so that we can be safe.

The officer was martyred in the recent Handwara encounter, which claimed the lives of 4 other armymen and a police officer.

Major Sood was cremated with full military honours and was given a gun salute by fellow soldiers.

Meanwhile his father, Brigadier Chandrakant Sood (Retd), said that he was proud of what his son had done for the country.

He has made a supreme sacrifice. It was part of his duty and what he was trained for.

We salute the spirit of our soldiers and their family members. They define what selflessness means.