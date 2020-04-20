Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and the extended lockdown, around 1.3 million vibrant tulips have bloomed in the backdrop of Zabarwan hills in Srinagar.

But unlike every year, this time the largest Tulip garden in Asia is not welcoming any tourists or visitors because of the pandemic.

For the first time in the history of decades, these gorgeous tulips will wither without anyone witnessing their majestic beauty.

Footed in the hills of Zabarwan and overlooking the Dal Lake, Indira Gandhi Tulip Memorial oozes vibrant colours during spring and has been a tourist attraction for a while.

Reportedly, an estimate of around 20 varieties of tulips are sown every year in December and the bulbs completely bloom by mid-March or April.

Most of these bulbs are imported from Holland and are cultivated on an area of 7 hectares.

Even though the garden looks deserted, the tulips basking in the sun and maintaining their distance with humans look brighter and happier than ever.