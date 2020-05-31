SpaceX, Elon Musk's private rocket company successfully launched two Americans into orbit from Florida. This marks the first time the Crew Dragon spacecraft has been launched with astronauts on board.

SpaceX has became the first private company to launch people into orbit.

This is also the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in the past nine years. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched astronauts - Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on a 19-hour ride in the Crew Dragon capsule headed towards the International Space Station.

I'm really quite overcome with emotion on this day, so it's kind of hard to talk, frankly. It's been 18 years working towards this goal, so it's hard to believe that it's happened.

- Elon Musk at the Press Conference

If Demo-2 is a success, SpaceX will begin launching astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA as well as other space agencies and private companies.

The Demo-1 took place in March 2019, when the Crew Dragon was launched for a week-long demonstration mission but there were no astronauts on board, just a test dummy, Ripley.