Several parts of #Mumbai received heavy #rainfall today leading to waterlogging in some areas. Visuals from Sion-Matunga road (ANI)#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/vovmifOAJ9— TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) September 22, 2020
According to the MET department, the 'occasional intense spell' will continue for 6 hours.
Mumbaikars took to Twitter to share images/videos of just how intense the rain was and how much damage it caused. The entire city seems to be waterlogged. Have a look.
Total Barbaad this time. 2 feet water at my place. GOREGAON WEST 17, SIDDHARTH NAGAR. #Mumbairains pic.twitter.com/Q1HZ9DAgq4— Vishal Rathod (@travelindiablog) September 22, 2020
Heavy rain in andheri weh metro station......Mumbai. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/HnZ3z1Vthz— priyesh manjrekar (@manjrekaryesh) September 21, 2020
will we ever get a solution to this? or #mumbaiSpirit will start trending again? no electricity, no drinking water, no essential supplies in the financial capital of India. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/8K0cdGIhzD— Priyank Dedhia (@priyankde) September 23, 2020
I took a rickshaw from my office to reach home and it had just started to drizzle.— Arti_Ghargi (@arti_ghargi) September 22, 2020
Few glimpses of #MumbaiRains by the time I reached home. Not to mention I did not miss imagica at all. pic.twitter.com/umSKnks1Je
Very very heavy rains... it’s continuously raining here 💦🌧 all please stay indoors. DONT GO OUT !!! And DONT USE 2 WHEELER it can cost you ur life. Please stay safe people. 🙏 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/UieZ3mmkPr— Dr.Rupal Rana Arya (@ThinkPillTV) September 22, 2020
G/S ward office, Mumbai#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive pic.twitter.com/P4AiubB9E6— Prathmesh Patil🇮🇳 (@PrathmeshSpeak) September 23, 2020
My bike😭— Prathmesh Patil🇮🇳 (@PrathmeshSpeak) September 23, 2020
20-30 metre se uthake laya, park kiya aur jaise hi gate se entry mara gadi aayi aur girake gayi pic.twitter.com/2AQu2ZGbL6
Every year is the same condition of waterlogging.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/86e41NzfyT— Rohit Rajbhar (@RohitRajbhar_54) September 23, 2020
Thor seems to be doing overtime ⛈#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/vzOYyBKa5Y— Anwar Shaikh (@iamandy1987) September 23, 2020
Deafening thunder sounds makes me feel like it's the end of the world.#MumbaiRains so damn scary tonight. pic.twitter.com/lgxUJmMraV— purvaaa⁷ (@vantaevendettae) September 22, 2020
Waterlogging at Parel #MumbaiRains @mybmc @mumbaimatterz @RoadsOfMumbai @Hosalikar_KS @shubhamtorres09 @IndiaWeatherMan pic.twitter.com/QHOkhxWlkE— Paresh M Kanade (@PareshKanade96) September 22, 2020
Rain Water Damage#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/4xGTcnw50l— Rajneesh kumar (@rajneesh_ksingh) September 23, 2020
#AndheriSubway Backwaters at Andheri subway.. rafting open again for the last time of this monsoon season. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiFlood #rains #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/dDbTqZ32js— Trippyvicky (@Trippyvicky2) September 22, 2020
#Hindmata #Parel today around 9:30pm... #MumbaiRains ... Crazy Sep end Rains... @mumbaitraffic @RidlrMUM @IndiaWeatherMan @allaboutmumbai @mid_day @republic @aajtak @IndiaToday @AbpMaza pic.twitter.com/B2fpnrtbR1— Gaurav Dedhia (@gauravdedhia2) September 22, 2020
#MumbaiRains— Priyesh (@Priy35h) September 23, 2020
After wave pool and lazy river, #Mumbai now has water slides too. pic.twitter.com/vuuuulWeje
#MumbaiRains— Amir khan (@AmirReport) September 23, 2020
Water logging at Many places #Andheri ...@RidlrMUM @RoadsOfMumbai pic.twitter.com/l6HDB7I70q
#MumbaiRains #Mumbai #septemberrain Perfect time to take my Fish out for a walk pic.twitter.com/w1l6ykBmPd— KAPIL MOTWANI (@kapil_cona) September 22, 2020
#MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRains #MumbaiMonsoon #prabhadevi pic.twitter.com/TaTz49924v— Mumbai Live (@MumbaiLiveNews) September 23, 2020
Stay indoors, stay safe.
Just a normal Sep night in 2020 🤭🤭🤭 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/CDKl02hGmb— Abhijit Sawant (@abyjyth) September 22, 2020
