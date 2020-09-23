Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Mumbai. The intense rainfall has caused waterlogging and flooding in several parts of the city and has disrupted the functioning of normal life.

Several parts of #Mumbai received heavy #rainfall today leading to waterlogging in some areas. Visuals from Sion-Matunga road (ANI)#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/vovmifOAJ9 — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) September 22, 2020

According to the MET department, the 'occasional intense spell' will continue for 6 hours.

Mumbaikars took to Twitter to share images/videos of just how intense the rain was and how much damage it caused. The entire city seems to be waterlogged. Have a look.

Total Barbaad this time. 2 feet water at my place. GOREGAON WEST 17, SIDDHARTH NAGAR. #Mumbairains pic.twitter.com/Q1HZ9DAgq4 — Vishal Rathod (@travelindiablog) September 22, 2020

Heavy rain in andheri weh metro station......Mumbai. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/HnZ3z1Vthz — priyesh manjrekar (@manjrekaryesh) September 21, 2020

will we ever get a solution to this? or #mumbaiSpirit will start trending again? no electricity, no drinking water, no essential supplies in the financial capital of India. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/8K0cdGIhzD — Priyank Dedhia (@priyankde) September 23, 2020

I took a rickshaw from my office to reach home and it had just started to drizzle.

Few glimpses of #MumbaiRains by the time I reached home. Not to mention I did not miss imagica at all. pic.twitter.com/umSKnks1Je — Arti_Ghargi (@arti_ghargi) September 22, 2020

Very very heavy rains... it’s continuously raining here 💦🌧 all please stay indoors. DONT GO OUT !!! And DONT USE 2 WHEELER it can cost you ur life. Please stay safe people. 🙏 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/UieZ3mmkPr — Dr.Rupal Rana Arya (@ThinkPillTV) September 22, 2020

My bike😭

20-30 metre se uthake laya, park kiya aur jaise hi gate se entry mara gadi aayi aur girake gayi pic.twitter.com/2AQu2ZGbL6 — Prathmesh Patil🇮🇳 (@PrathmeshSpeak) September 23, 2020

Every year is the same condition of waterlogging.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/86e41NzfyT — Rohit Rajbhar (@RohitRajbhar_54) September 23, 2020

Thor seems to be doing overtime ⛈#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/vzOYyBKa5Y — Anwar Shaikh (@iamandy1987) September 23, 2020

Deafening thunder sounds makes me feel like it's the end of the world.#MumbaiRains so damn scary tonight. pic.twitter.com/lgxUJmMraV — purvaaa⁷ (@vantaevendettae) September 22, 2020

Stay indoors, stay safe.

Just a normal Sep night in 2020 🤭🤭🤭 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/CDKl02hGmb — Abhijit Sawant (@abyjyth) September 22, 2020

