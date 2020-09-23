Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Mumbai. The intense rainfall has caused waterlogging and flooding in several parts of the city and has disrupted the functioning of normal life.

According to the MET department, the 'occasional intense spell' will continue for 6 hours.

Mumbaikars took to Twitter to share images/videos of just how intense the rain was and how much damage it caused. The entire city seems to be waterlogged. Have a look.

Stay indoors, stay safe.

