Uttarakhand has been burning, for the past 4 days. With rise in temperatures, forest fires have engulfed various regions of the state. 

Over 46 incidents have been reported and nearly 51.43 hectares of forest cover has been destroyed. Lives of more than half of the wildlife species are also in danger. 

Netizens took to Twitter to share some gut-wrenching photos and videos of the devastating affects of the wildfires that is taking over the region. Take a look. 

2020 has really been tough on all of us. Pray for Uttarakhand!