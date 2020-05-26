Uttarakhand has been burning, for the past 4 days. With rise in temperatures, forest fires have engulfed various regions of the state.

Over 46 incidents have been reported and nearly 51.43 hectares of forest cover has been destroyed. Lives of more than half of the wildlife species are also in danger.

Netizens took to Twitter to share some gut-wrenching photos and videos of the devastating affects of the wildfires that is taking over the region. Take a look.

How many of you are aware that our Uttarakhand is burning for the last few days?



46 wildfire incidents, 51.34 hectares, 71.05 repository of herbs & wildlife diversity gutted. It's sad to see so much wildlife destroyed.



Bdw 2020, what else?#UttarakhandForestFire@ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/mxnp2a5PM1 — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) May 26, 2020

46 Wildfires & Over Half The Wildlife Species In Danger: Uttarakhand Has Been Burning For 4 Days, nobody is talking about this..@narendramodi@PMOIndia #uttarakhandfire#UttarakhandForestFire pic.twitter.com/d78NI4wVn8 — Suraj (@IronicSalt) May 26, 2020

Unbearable heat , treacherous terrain , one wrong step and you can break your bones , add to this the winds which make it extremely unpredictable !! This was my experience of dealing with this last night ! #wildfires #Rudraprayag pic.twitter.com/kvI47nMD88 — Vaibhav Singh,IFS (@VaibhavSinghIFS) May 24, 2020

#UttarakhandForestFire The fire broke out in Uttarakhand forest. 46 wildfire incidents in 2020. More than half of birds species & wildlife are in danger. Our Uttarakhand is burning for the last 4 days. 2020 is getting worst. 😟#Uttarakhand #UttarakhandForestFire #wildlife pic.twitter.com/VN1rxPX5Ds — VIJAY meena (@Vijay_meena0) May 26, 2020

Someday, the whole Mother Nature will be no more. Amazon fire, Australian bushfire, and now Uttarakhand's forest fire. Loss of flaura and fauna has been reported.

It's time to adopt the pace of Nature now.#UttarakhandForestFire #uttarakhandfire pic.twitter.com/mGYlyfVBum — Ashmita Bhowal (@AshmitaBhowal) May 26, 2020

Uttarakhand Is Burning, 46 Wildfire Incidents In 2020, Around 51.34 Hectares, 71.05 Repository Of Herbs And Wildlife Diversity Are Affected More Than India's Half Of Birds' Species Are In Danger, Amazon & Australia's Incidents Saddened Us.#noforestnofuture@GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/P55BKV864j — Blurryface (@Dexsupertramp) May 26, 2020

#UttarakhandForestFire 46 Wildfires & Over Half The Wildlife Species In Danger: Uttarakhand Has Been Burning For 4 Days pic.twitter.com/SzsGEy7t7K — AnI (@1_AM_AB) May 26, 2020

2020 has really been tough on all of us. Pray for Uttarakhand!