This is cyclone season for the eastern coasts of India. And this year is no different. Super cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall soon. Winds have been howling at excessive speeds, seas have been experiencing exceptionally high tides and the skies are regularly being lit up with thunder and lightning, almost as a prelude to what lies in wait.
Looks like Thor Arrived #Amphan #AmphanCyclone pic.twitter.com/4NDPnRgIJm— Deejay Kiran K/ACTOR (@deejaykirank) May 20, 2020
Amphan coming. From a friend in Batanagar pic.twitter.com/HJk0PLwAk4— Sumana Mukherjee (@SumanaMukherjee) May 20, 2020
Cyclone #Amphan: #Odisha Fire personnel removing an uprooted tree obstructing vehicular movements pic.twitter.com/JxdKcVB9Nk— Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) May 20, 2020
This is scary. Tides picking up at #Digha now.#CycloneAmphan #CycloneUpdate #Cyclone #Amphan #AmphanUpdates #AmphanUpdate #AmphanCyclone #WestBengal #Odisha pic.twitter.com/C4IUgmXCcP— Tazeen Qureshy (@TazeenQureshy) May 20, 2020
Severe cyclonic storm #AMPHAN moving near the coastal areas of Balesore, Odisha with a wind speed of 80 to 100 kmp today morning. (Part-2) @DDNewslive @PIB_India @PIBBhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/CD7Cq5tlBM— DDOdiaNews_Bhubaneswar (@DDOdiaNews) May 20, 2020
Super cyclone #Amphan hits #Odisha.#WeatherUpdate #CycloneAmphan #AmphanCyclone #SuperCycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/uBPZY2FkfH— Ajeet Malhotra (@Ajeet1994) May 20, 2020
Wind condition in Paradeep Jagatsinghpur, Odisha today.#Amphan #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/1j6zFeThlC— Sapna Madan / सपना मदान (@sapnamadan) May 20, 2020
#Amphan has started.— jagan🇮🇳 (@Bibhu88888) May 19, 2020
Stay safe guys. pic.twitter.com/NdaSbNIjVx
Bhubaneswar at 7:10am (May 20). Wind speed is around 45-50kmph. #AmphanUpdates #Amphan pic.twitter.com/bjM9J108bl— Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) May 20, 2020
Cyclone #Amphan: Sea along Kendrapara coast today. Watch the Sea Visuals in @Kalingatv pic.twitter.com/9hyyVjK4LY— Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) May 20, 2020
Heavy rains in Odisha’s Jajpur district due to #CycloneAmphan. #Amphan is likely to make landfall in West Bengal later today. pic.twitter.com/JBnXc9DNji— Soumyajit Majumder (@SoumyajitWrites) May 20, 2020
The God is very Kind but now God get offense— Rajat Singh ( Stay At Home 🙏🏻) (@RajatNarayanSi2) May 20, 2020
Pehle #Corona khatm nhi hua aur ab #CycloneAmphan 😳😳 in Bengal n Odisha , Bangladesh etc
First #Corona now #CycloneAmphan
God bless all do prayers 4 all #Amphan pic.twitter.com/7J81NR0Lua
Early morning visuals from #Bhadrak district in #Odisha#CyclonicStormAMPHAN #CycloneAmphan #CycloneAmphanUpdate #Cyclone #CycloneAlert #CycloneUpdate #Amphan #AmphanCyclone #AmphanUpdate #Amphan_Alert pic.twitter.com/nmMlnTgego— Tazeen Qureshy (@TazeenQureshy) May 20, 2020
Tropical Cyclone #Amphan has rapidly intensified into a Category 5 equivalent. A major storm surge threat is headed for parts of India and Bangladesh#India #CycloneUpdate #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/WyWnOfXZei— WhatMatters🗺️ (@sponge_it) May 18, 2020
Amphan is expected to make landfall soon at sustained winds of 155-165 kmph, gusting to 185 mph and has now been upgraded to the status of a super cyclone, the first one since the 1999 Odisha cyclone.