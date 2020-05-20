This is cyclone season for the eastern coasts of India. And this year is no different. Super cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall soon. Winds have been howling at excessive speeds, seas have been experiencing exceptionally high tides and the skies are regularly being lit up with thunder and lightning, almost as a prelude to what lies in wait.

Amphan coming. From a friend in Batanagar pic.twitter.com/HJk0PLwAk4 — Sumana Mukherjee (@SumanaMukherjee) May 20, 2020

Cyclone #Amphan: #Odisha Fire personnel removing an uprooted tree obstructing vehicular movements pic.twitter.com/JxdKcVB9Nk — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) May 20, 2020

Severe cyclonic storm #AMPHAN moving near the coastal areas of Balesore, Odisha with a wind speed of 80 to 100 kmp today morning. (Part-2) @DDNewslive @PIB_India @PIBBhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/CD7Cq5tlBM — DDOdiaNews_Bhubaneswar (@DDOdiaNews) May 20, 2020

Cyclone #Amphan: Sea along Kendrapara coast today. Watch the Sea Visuals in @Kalingatv pic.twitter.com/9hyyVjK4LY — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) May 20, 2020

Heavy rains in Odisha’s Jajpur district due to #CycloneAmphan. #Amphan is likely to make landfall in West Bengal later today. pic.twitter.com/JBnXc9DNji — Soumyajit Majumder (@SoumyajitWrites) May 20, 2020

God bless all do prayers 4 all #Amphan pic.twitter.com/7J81NR0Lua — Rajat Singh ( Stay At Home 🙏🏻) (@RajatNarayanSi2) May 20, 2020

Tropical Cyclone #Amphan has rapidly intensified into a Category 5 equivalent. A major storm surge threat is headed for parts of India and Bangladesh#India #CycloneUpdate #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/WyWnOfXZei — WhatMatters🗺️ (@sponge_it) May 18, 2020

Amphan is expected to make landfall soon at sustained winds of 155-165 kmph, gusting to 185 mph and has now been upgraded to the status of a super cyclone, the first one since the 1999 Odisha cyclone.