This is cyclone season for the eastern coasts of India. And this year is no different. Super cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall soon. Winds have been howling at excessive speeds, seas have been experiencing exceptionally high tides and the skies are regularly being lit up with thunder and lightning, almost as a prelude to what lies in wait. 

Amphan is expected to make landfall soon at sustained winds of 155-165 kmph, gusting to 185 mph and has now been upgraded to the status of a super cyclone, the first one since the 1999 Odisha cyclone. 