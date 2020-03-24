With a population of over 1.3 billion people, currently, India has a huge responsibility on its shoulders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic globally which has claimed more than 14,652 lives worldwide.

Today, the whole world, including the World Health Organisation, is looking at India to fulfill its responsibility. According to NDTV, today, the Exclusive Director of the WHO, Michael J Rayan said that India has a tremendous capacity to deal with the current situation as the country has been through two pandemics.

During a daily press brief on the coronavirus pandemic, J Rayan said,

There is a need in the number of labs where a surge is seen. India is a very populous country and the future of this virus will be considered in a very highly and densely populated country. India led the world in eradicating two pandemics, small-pox and polio so India has a tremendous capacity.

He further added,

There are no easy answers. It is exceptionally important that countries like India show the way to the world as they have done before.

At the time of writing this article, the latest report of the World Health Organisation on COVID-19 claims that the number of cases has surpassed 334,980 globally, out of which 14,652 people have lost their lives and 189 countries are facing the threat.