According to the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) Global Rights Index 2020, India is among the 10 worst countries for working people in the world.

The index released on 16th June 2020 ranks 144 countries on the degree of respect for workers' rights.

While ranking India among the 10 worst countries, the report mentions 3 factors:

1. Mass dismissals.

2. Brutal repression of strikes.

3. Regressive laws.

The reports states that in 2020, the police in India used disproportionate violence against workers protesting to call for the payment of due wages and better working conditions citing incidents from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The other countries among the worst ten include, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Honduras, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Turkey and Zimbabwe.

The report comes at a time when people in India are seeing a massive dip in employment rates amid the coronavirus lockdown.