This New Year's Day, India welcomed an estimated 67,385 babies, the highest number of newborns in the world. It was followed by China with around 46,299 babies, Nigeria with 26,039 babies, Pakistan with 16,787 babies, Indonesia with 13,020 babies and the USA with 10,452 babies.

Meet one of the first babies of 2020.



This precious little boy was born safely at 12:10 am in Fiji. We're grateful for the health workers who made it possible and we're filled with hope for the new decade. Let's support quality care to keep #EveryChildALIVE.@UNICEFPacific pic.twitter.com/ohV5JRmEff — UNICEF (@UNICEF) December 31, 2019

According to a report by Unicef, newborns in India were around 17% of the estimated 3,92,078 babies that were born on New Year's Day.

Every year in the month of January, UNICEF celebrates babies born on New Year's Day, which is an auspicious day for childbirth around the world.

With so many births India is expected to surpass the current world's most populated country, China, around 2027. According to UN estimates, our country is expected to add around 273 million people between 2019 and 2050. On the other hand, the population of Nigeria is projected to grow by 200 million.

Together, India and Nigeria could account for 23% of the global population increase to 2050.

Through the end of this century, with nearly 1.5 billion inhabitants, India is expected to remain the most populous country in the world, followed by China with around 1.1 billion people, Nigeria with 733 million people, the US with 434 million people and Pakistan with 403 million people.