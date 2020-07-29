With no established cure, the coronavirus pandemic has killed lakhs of people across the world.

At a time when scientists everywhere are struggling and working hard to develop a vaccine for Covid-19, some Indians are making false claims about having a cure for the disease. Have a look.

1. Papad that claims to develop Covid-19 antibodies.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, recently, launched a new papad brand 'Bhabhiji Papad' and said that it contains certain ingredients that will help develop antibodies against Covid-19.

2. The belief that construction of Ram Mandir will put an end to the pandemic.

Many leaders in our country believe that the construction of Ram Mandir will bring the coronavirus pandemic to an end. Recently, MP Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma said:

He (Lord Ram) had reincarnated for the welfare of mankind and to kill demons at that time. As soon as the construction of Ram Temple begins, the destruction of the Covid pandemic will begin too.

Another BJP MP, Jaskaur Meena, also said: 'Jaise hi bhagwaan Ram ka mandir banega, Corona iss desh se bhaag jayega.'

Corona will be vanished as soon as Ram Mandir is built ~ BJP MP Jaskaur Meena



3. Mantra-administered cloves can help keep the virus away.

Earlier in March, BJP legislator from Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gujjar, said that the virus did not enter the 'goshalas' and the land, where 'Ram Raj' prevailed. Distributed cloves among the people, he claimed:

These cloves have been energised by the use of mantras, they will keep the virus at bay. We will be distributing more such cloves in the days to come.

4. Doing Namaskar can prevent coronavirus.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said that according to experts, coronavirus could be prevented by greeting with people with a 'namaskar', which is Indian culture, and not with an 'adaab' or 'assalamu alaikum'.

In an interview with a news channel, he said:

Now, experts must not have added adaab or assalamu alaikum to it because when you greet with an adaab or assalamu alaikum, the wind goes into your mouth. It'll stay away with namaskar.

5. Cow dung and cow urine have the power to cure coronavirus.

Suman Haripriya, a BJP MLA from Assam, suggested the government to conduct hawans to purify air of Coronavirus. She said:

Cow urine and cow dung have many medicinal qualities. In ancient times, the saints kept cows in their ashrams and they lived a thousand years, but how it possible? They had made panchamrit by using cow urine, milk, honey and all their ailments were cured by using it.

6. Reciting Hanuman Chalisa will end the pandemic.

Recently, when India was nearing 14 lakh Covid-19 cases, BJP MP Pragya Thakur urged everyone to recite the Hanuman Chalisa 5 times a day till 5th August to end the coronavirus pandemic.

आइए हम सब मिलकर कोरोना महामारी को समाप्त करने के लिए लोगों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की कामना के लिए एक आध्यात्मिक प्रयास करें आज25 से 5 अगस्त तक प्रतिदिन शाम 7:00 बजे अपने घरों में हनुमान चालीसा का 5 बार पाठकरें5 अगस्त को अनुष्ठान का रामलला की आरती के साथ घरों में दीप जलाकर समापन करें

Apparently, bhoomi pujan for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is expected to take place on 5th August.

7. Practising yoga daily can prevent coronavirus.

Earlier in March, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, was inaugurating a week-long International Yoga Festival in Rishikesh. During the ceremony, he said that deadly diseases like Coronavirus can be eliminated by practising yoga regularly.

8. Overcoming mental stress will prevent coronavirus.

While inaugurating the same International Yoga Festival in Rishikesh, Adityanath also said that no one will suffer from coronavirus if mental illnesses are cured.

9. Rum with pepper is the best medicine to cure coronavirus.

Ravichandra Gatti, a Congress councillor from Karnataka, recently came up with a bizzare cure for coronavirus - rum and black pepper.

He asked people to drink 90 ml rum after with a teaspoonful of ground pepper.

10. Eating fried eggs with black pepper can prevent coronavirus.

Not just rum, Ravichandra Gatti also said that eating fried eggs with ground pepper can also keep coronavirus at bay.

A video of him that went viral on social media, also showed him saying that he had tried many medicines, and only this one worked.

#Mangaluru In this video that has gone viral, Ravichandra Gatti, Congress Councillor from Ullal CMC, asks people to drink rum, eat half boiled egg omelette, both sprinkled with pepper powder, to keep Covid-19 at bay

11. Quitting non-vegetarian food will cool down the anger of coronavirus.

According to Swami Chakrapani, National President of All India Hindu Mahasabha, coronavirus is Lord Narsingh's avatar to punish non-vegetarians.

Further he urged Chinese president Xi Jinping to create an idol of Corona and seek forgiveness for consuming non-vegetarian food. He also asked the Chinese people to pledge to not harm innocent creatures in future to burn away the anger of Corona.

12. Mattress that can cure coronavirus.

A mattress shop owner from Bhiwandi gave an advertisement in a Gujarati newspaper, claiming that mattresses sold by him can cure coronavirus.

He was booked by Bhiwandi police after a complaint was registered against him. According to reports, the shop owner later confessed of not having any scientific or medical proof backing his claim.

13. Unani & Homeopathic drugs to boost immunity against Covid-19.

Initially, the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) also promoted Arsenicum Album 30, a homeopathic drug, for boosting immunity against COVID-19.

14. Anti-viral shirts that kill coronavirus.

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. recently claimed that its new 'Securo' shirt range made of Heiq Viroblock technology kills virus and bacteria.

In a statement the company said that the technology has proven effective against SARS-CoV-2 and Covid-19 causing virus. The effect lasts for at least 30 machine washes at 40°C (104°F), and ironing as per instructions given.

Other textile firms such as Arvind Ltd, Siyarams and Welspun also launched anti-corona fabric claiming to kill coronavirus on fabric surface.

Your trusted suitings & shirtings fabrics are now available with HealthGuard® Australia's technology that protects & keeps you safe as you #SuitUp to fulfil your dreams. Introducing, Siyaram's Shield, an exclusive range of Anti-Corona Fabric.

15. Mysoorpa, a sweet dish, that can cure Covid-19 in one day.

A sweet maker in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, claimed that the ‘Herbal Mysoorpa’ made by him had the potential to cure the corona virus in just one day. Named as 'Photon Speed Corona Cure Mysoorpa' he was selling this particular sweet at ₹800 per kg and claimed that it had been made using 19 herbs.

He also issued specific direction to eat the sweet - chew it 13 times with lips closed.

A complaint was registered against the shop owner and Food Department cancelled his license after inspection.

While most of the brands are taking this pandemic as an opportunity to advertise their products, others are simply misguiding people.

Today, when India has crossed 15 lakh cases, it is important that we do not fall for these myths and follow the guidelines prescribed by WHO. Or, just stay at home and wear masks properly.