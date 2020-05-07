People are apprehensive about going back to work after the lockdown ends and it's not me who is saying this, a new survey conducted by MindMap Advance Research reveals so.
According to the survey, 93% employees in India are anxious about returning back to work after the lockdown ends and nearly 85% employees hope that their office space will be sanitised before they get back to work.
"India Inc. employees are clearly stressed on the account of their health and that needs to be managed on priority," the survey said.https://t.co/LgMNslB965— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) May 6, 2020
The survey was conducted with 560 India Inc. employees from all walks of life. Employees from small, medium and large enterprises from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru participated in the survey.
But while, 81% employees were ready to resume work in batches, 73% employees said they would like to continue the ongoing work from home process.
