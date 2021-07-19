From introducing executive lounges and bio-toilets to providing potable water, Indian Railways have been constantly upgrading their facilities to provide a seamless travelling experience for people.

They have now reached another milestone by introducing the upgraded railway station in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

Catch a glimpse of the new Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station inaugurated by PM Shri @narendramodi#GujaratOnFastTrack pic.twitter.com/4poeiVV28V — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 16, 2021

On July 16th, PM Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated this world-class railway station at 4:30 PM. Here are the images of the top-notch station that provide a luxurious airport-like experience to the passengers.

The revamping of the railway station started with a joint project called Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development in 2017.

The redeveloped railway station boasts a number of outstanding facilities including the unique 5-star hotel over the railway tracks.

Apart from this, there is a double-height entrance lobby with a spacious ticketing facility along with an art gallery that has an LED wall display lounge, a baby feeding room and also air-conditioned multipurpose waiting hall to seat about 40 people.

It is also a Divyang friendly railway station as it has a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts and parking space.

There is also an interfaith prayer room, which is the first-of-its-kind in itself at any railway station.

The complete station is designed and provided with green building rating features which are environment friendly.

It is said that the external facade of the building will have theme-based lighting every single day with 32 themes.

According to a report, the redevelopment works of the station has been carried out at a whopping ₹71.50 crore.

Note: all images have been taken from the Ministry of Railways Twitter unless specified otherwise.

What do you think of this first-of-its-kind railway station?