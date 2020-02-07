Last week, Indigo Airlines banned Kunal Kamra from flying on their flights for 6 months after his in-flight encounter with Arnab Goswami.

Soon, other airlines like Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir also banned him.

Recently, a few passengers were seen protesting the ban on Kunal Kamra inside an Indigo flight from Varanasi to Delhi.

Pictures of some passengers holding placards were posted on social media. The placards read:

We condemn Indigo's ban on Kunal Kamra #YouDivideWeMultiply.

The protesters silently held the posters without causing any inconvenience to fellow passengers and adhering to the DGCA rules and regulations.

This is how netizens reacted to their peaceful protests.

Brilliant as well as courageous. — Amit (@Amit_dayabhakt) February 6, 2020

Well done! — subhashini ali (@SubhashiniAli) February 7, 2020

Following you for this resistance 🙏 — Ghulaam-E-Ambani (@Ghulam_E_Ambani) February 7, 2020

There has been no response from the airline, yet.