If you thought the worst of 2020 was over, you are obviously wrong. Indonesia's Mount Sinabung erupted yesterday, coughing off 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) into the air sending local communities to an uncertain night.

The volcano had been acting up since 2010. While there have been no reported deaths yet, authorities have warned of flowing lava and more eruptions.

Armen Putera, a local official with Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre spoke to reporters about the exploding volcano and said that this is an alert for everyone to avoid red-zone areas near Sinabung.

While nobody lives around the 'no-go zone' near the volcano, people from nearby villages said that a lot of their crops had been destroyed. They also added that their village had gone completely dark for about 20 minutes following the eruption.

Twitter has also been talking about the erupted and sharing videos of the same from multiple vantage points.

#Sinabung volcano erupted again today 10th August at 10:16 and 11:17 local time. The first eruption (photo no.1.) at 10:16 produced a ash plume that reached a height of +/-5000m above the summit, according to Indonesian Authorities @id_magma pic.twitter.com/GB5g287Jho — Øystein Lund Andersen (@OysteinLAnderse) August 10, 2020

Mount Sinabung #Volcano in Sumatra, #Indonesia, has erupted. The volcano #Sinabung erupted today on the island of #Sumatra. A massive column was spewed 5000 meters high of ash and smoke.



And you thought 2020 was over. pic.twitter.com/vkmDR2MV3l — Pengamat Politik dan Gosip (@bintangwirayasa) August 10, 2020

This is wild, it’s noon in this part of #Indonesia, and #Sinabung explosion has made it eerily night. #Sumarta 🤯👀💨 pic.twitter.com/ulkvB3ofsj — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 10, 2020

Selain Erupsi Gn Sinabung ada penomena alam Meulaboh yg terjadi pada hari ini, Aceh Barat. Semoga tidak terjadi apa2 ya Rabb. Allahuakbar kuatkan lindungilah kami ya Allah 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #Sinabung pic.twitter.com/t4R7AZzHsx — Merpati (@saela_sarah) August 10, 2020

Sinabung had roared back to life in 2010 for the first time in 400 years. After another period of inactivity, it erupted once more in 2013, and has remained highly active since.