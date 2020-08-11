If you thought the worst of 2020 was over, you are obviously wrong. Indonesia's Mount Sinabung erupted yesterday, coughing off 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) into the air sending local communities to an uncertain night. 

Source: Twitter

The volcano had been acting up since 2010. While there have been no reported deaths yet, authorities have warned of flowing lava and more eruptions. 

 Armen Putera, a local official with Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre spoke to reporters about the exploding volcano and said that this is an alert for everyone to avoid red-zone areas near Sinabung.

Source: Twitter

While nobody lives around the 'no-go zone' near the volcano, people from nearby villages said that a lot of their crops had been destroyed. They also added that their village had gone completely dark for about 20 minutes following the eruption. 

Twitter has also been talking about the erupted and sharing videos of the same from multiple vantage points. 

Sinabung had roared back to life in 2010 for the first time in 400 years. After another period of inactivity, it erupted once more in 2013, and has remained highly active since.