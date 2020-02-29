In the recent violence that brought Delhi to its knees, one horrifying video caught our collective attention for the worst reasons imaginable. It showed a group of men lying on the ground, writhing in pain and begging for help as multiple policemen forced them to sing the national anthem. The police was even seen prodding these men, who were so badly injured they could barely move or talk, with their lathis.

Now, according to NDTV, one of those men in the video has succumbed to their injuries. 23-year-old Faizan, a resident of Kardampuri in northeast Delhi, has died.

Faizan was declared dead at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital. In the video of the men, you can even hear the riot police telling them, "Acchi tarah gaa (sing well)."

Faizan's mother has claimed that the men were taken into custody and beaten more. She was allegedly not allowed to see him until he was almost dead, after which she took him to the hospital, where he succumbed.

He and the others were beaten up badly. He was beaten with iron rods. His legs were broken. His entire body had turned black because of the beatings. First, he was beaten up on the road. Later, the police confirmed that he was there (police station). I asked to meet him and to get him released. They didn't let him meet me. They called me up at 11 PM when he was almost dying.

Dr Khaliq Ahmed, who runs a clinic and checked Faizan before sending him to the hospital, said he had head injuries and internal injuries.

Faizan wasn't killed in riot!If police took him to hospital,may be he would have survived! But instead,police made him lie on the ground, like a dog & let him die.Its clear that he was bleeding profusely!His clothes are red with blood. Police behaved like a blood thirsty mob! — Arshad Rasheed (@arshadrasheedks) February 29, 2020

Dying man #Faizan forced to sing #National Anthem by #Policemen ( can be seen in Uniform )...Died of injuries..



still some of the friends and country men justifying the act.......See her Mother Cry.....शयद ज़मीर जग जाए#Horror of #DelhiRiots https://t.co/HKbQSM3nDL https://t.co/rqAwRQjXo5 — Khan (@7897143216) February 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Faizan's relatives maintain that he had not even taken part in the protests.