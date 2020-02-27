In these trying times when some people seem to have forgotten about the idea of tolerance, every attempt that serves as a reminder regarding the same deserves to be appreciated.

One such endeavour has been made by people at Found On All Fours, who call themselves 'a traveling circus of storytellers'.

In a wonderful initiative, they decided to stand outside Hauz Khas metro station in New Delhi, holding #placardsoflove that said: Agla station, insaaniyat.



Which translates to: 'Next station, humanity'.

In an Instagram posted on their page, they write about the intention behind the move and how it was met by the people.

In our quest to spread love and harmony in public spaces we stood for half an hour at the entry of Haus Khas station during rush hour with #placardsoflove. We were met with mixed reactions. The station guard appreciated us for our methods and intention, though, he told us to move away from the station.

They go on to add one good thing that happened because of this initiative: Many auto riders approached them for the placards, which they wanted to put on their vehicles so that the message can reach more people.

A bunch of autowalahs came forward to have a conversation and encouraged us to keep at it. Some even demanded a placard each which they can stick on their autos. They argued, it would reach more people that way. We loved that idea and probably, tomorrow we shall make a few placards for auto guys.

They started their campaign at Shahpurjat, with the intention of doing their bit to spread love.

Both times, they admit, that people were quite supportive and they even got occasional thumbs up.

People at Found On All Fours are willing to share the placards with anyone who'd like to start the campaign in their neighbourhood. You can contact them on their Instagram page here.



We really admire this amazing campaign, which is the need of the hour.