It's a fact that our glaciers are melting at an ever-increasing rate, and the health of Earth's coldest areas (cold for a reason) is greatly deteriorating. Now, there's more news that should be highly concerning for all of us.

Intense wildfires in the Arctic in June released more carbon emissions into the Earth's atmosphere than any other fires in over 18 years of monitoring and data collection.

According to the New York Times, the Arctic is warming at least two and a half times faster than the global average rate. High temperatures and dry soil has created an ideal condition for fires.

The blazes in June released 59 million metric tons of planet-warming carbon dioxide, setting a record and keeping in tune with the spike in global warming.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Verkhoyansk, a Siberian town hit a record 100 degrees Fahrenheit, or 38 degree Celsius, and snow cover in the Arctic reached a record low in June 2020.

The world now needs to pay attention, because the damage is already done.