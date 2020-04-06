Leaders across the world are trying their best to curb the spread of COVID-19 and restore peace amongst its citizens in these trying times. In a recent address, Queen Elizabeter II did the same. 

She released a video from the Windsor Castle with a heartwarming message to the citizens of her nation.

Without laying the blame on anyone, she began her message by thanking those on the front lines, with images and clips from their daily jobs and went on to thank those who are doing their part by staying at home. 

We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us.

                    - Queen Elizabeth II

She even added that though this may seem difficult and is taking a toll on our lives, we will be able to reflect back on it say that we handled it well. Taking a look back at the time when she and her sister spoke to children across the nation during a broadcast in WWII, she asked everyone to remain strong. 

We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again.

                    - Queen Elizabeth II

Her speech is being hailed as one of the best during these distressing times by Twitter users. 

Watch her complete speech here:

In her fifth ever national address after the 1991 Gulf War ,1997 Death of Princess Diana, 2002 Death of Queen Mother and 2012 Diamond Jubilee address, the Queen's inspiring and heartfelt message has moved people across the world. 