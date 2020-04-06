Leaders across the world are trying their best to curb the spread of COVID-19 and restore peace amongst its citizens in these trying times. In a recent address, Queen Elizabeter II did the same.

She released a video from the Windsor Castle with a heartwarming message to the citizens of her nation.

Without laying the blame on anyone, she began her message by thanking those on the front lines, with images and clips from their daily jobs and went on to thank those who are doing their part by staying at home.

We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us.

- Queen Elizabeth II

She even added that though this may seem difficult and is taking a toll on our lives, we will be able to reflect back on it say that we handled it well. Taking a look back at the time when she and her sister spoke to children across the nation during a broadcast in WWII, she asked everyone to remain strong.

We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again.

- Queen Elizabeth II

Her speech is being hailed as one of the best during these distressing times by Twitter users.

Calm, dignified and hopeful address by Queen Elizabeth II. Commonwealth countries that have her as head of state are fortunate. [Video, 4m] #coronavirus https://t.co/W1c63CI6CG — Sadanand Dhume (@dhume) April 5, 2020

#QueensSpeech felt incredibly moving this morning here in LA. The thanks she gave and unity she spoke of only highlighted the absolute dereliction of leadership here in America. #COVID19 — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) April 5, 2020

Amazing how Queen Elizabeth can get through a calm, reassuring, empathetic, and factual address about this pandemic and never once brag about what a great job she’s doing, say how stupid/ungrateful/greedy everyone else is, or how she used to screw models. pic.twitter.com/SzQRRmRxxj — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 5, 2020

Queen Elizabeth just gave a beautiful, movin' and compassionate speech that lifted the souls of all that heard it, as compared to Trump's narcissistic, ramblin' word vomit that leaves everyone in confusion, fear and dread. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) April 5, 2020

It's so very strange as an American to feel profoundly more encouraged and hopeful watching a rare address from Queen Elizabeth, an unelected monarch in a country halfway around the world, than I ever would from anything Trump has said in this crisis. We have no leadership. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 5, 2020

After listening to the compassionate, and uplifting speech by Queen Elizabeth, Trump has wisely decided not to give one of his vomit inducing press conferences today.



And this one bit of positive news on Palm Sunday has lifted the spirit of millions of Americans.#TrumpIsALoser — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) April 5, 2020

Queen Elizabeth just addressed the UK and gave thoughts of optimism and empathy regarding the Coronavirus crisis and didn't mention her ranking on Facebook. — JRehling (@JRehling) April 5, 2020

Eloquent. Poised. Inspirational. Healing. I wish @realDonaldTrump took the Queen's approach and acted as a leader should. Thank you, #QueenElizabeth. Thank you! https://t.co/nbVGvwezbU — Dustin Ashley Beam (@dustinashley12) April 6, 2020

In two minutes, the Queen laid out the crisis, lifted up workers, and gave hope and inspiration to rally the world through this. In two minutes she did what Boris Johnson and Trump have failed to do in two months of rambling pronouncements. — Patrick Gaspard (@patrickgaspard) April 5, 2020

I’ve never been a big fan of the royals, but it’s striking how the Queen doesn’t spray blame, attack reporters, criticize officials for not being nice to her, or brag about her ratings.



pic.twitter.com/34ZyBKd79k — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) April 5, 2020

The queen's speech is so heartbreakingly good. It stands in stark contrast to the filth being uttered in the White House press briefing room and is a sad reminder of our lack of leadership. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 5, 2020

Watch her complete speech here:

In her fifth ever national address after the 1991 Gulf War ,1997 Death of Princess Diana, 2002 Death of Queen Mother and 2012 Diamond Jubilee address, the Queen's inspiring and heartfelt message has moved people across the world.