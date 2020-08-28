Gender-based violence against women and girls is one of the most prevalent human rights violations in Israel. A survey by the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics revealed that about 95% of the sexual harassment victims in Israel did not file a police complaint in 2018.

For years now, Israeli women have been subjected to harassment and exploitation. While many of them are victims of rapes and sexual violence by the army, others silently suffer domestic violence.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped by at least 30 men at a hotel in the resort town of Eilat. The incident was reported only last week when the teenager filed a formal complaint with the police.

According to reports, the girl went to Eilat earlier this month with a friend where she met a group of the friend's acquaintances. They all went out to drink together before going back to a hotel, where the men allegedly raped the girl, one after the other, while she was in an intoxicated state.

Ever since then, Israeli youth have been protesting against sexual violence.

Thousand protester across #Israel lines outside the hotel that a 16 year old girl has been gang rape by 30 men. #WomensRights https://t.co/xnrXtKiNaq — Tanvi Yousuf (@tanviyousuf) August 22, 2020

Some 2,000 Israelis gathered at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on Sunday 23rd August, evening to protest against and condemn sexual violence against women.

Protests were also organised in other cities of Israel.

The protesters blocked the roads and chanted slogans: "No means no. What part of that don’t you understand?”, “It’s not a mistake, it’s policy,” and “Stop, enough, blame the rapist".

One of the protesters told media:

I’m not a speaker or an activist. This is the first protest I put together in my life. I don’t represent any organization and tonight this is a personal gathering because we can’t bear to hear about more assaults or rapes.

As police started investigating the case, more disturbing details emerged, like most of the men who raped the teenager were in their 20s and how they stood in a line outside the hotel room waiting for their turn.

These details further led to outrage among people who demanded immediate arrest and action against the accused.

The public anger prompted Israel's leaders to speak out against crimes against women.

Calling for all the suspects to be put on trial, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said:

It's shocking - there's no other word for it. It's not only a crime against a young girl, it's a crime against humanity itself that deserves condemnation from all of us.

Several men involved in the sexual violence act allegedly also documented the incident and threatened the girl.

Although initially it was believed that 30 men were involved in the rape, latest reports suggest that 11 suspects have been detained by the police as of now.

The investigation is still on and the police is interrogating other suspects.