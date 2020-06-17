Big fat Indian weddings have shrunk to family gatherings.

Extravagant birthday celebrations have reduced to online wishes.

Full-fledged conferences are taking place on Zoom calls.

The pandemic has changed us.

The one thing it has made us realise is that things can be done in a simple and minimal way too. And more importantly, most of us wouldn't mind leading that life.

Lockdown has proven that we can also live a simple life without unnecessary indulgence and expenditure. — Brabim Karki (@brabim7) May 6, 2020

One thing that lockdown is teaching us, and

will teach us more brutally is,



It's simple to live a difficult life,

but It's difficult to live a simple life. — serendipity always (@Abhi972) April 26, 2020

Weddings have always been a grand affair for everyone. With lockdown in place, while some couples chose to postpone their weddings, others went back to the basics on one of the most important days of their lives.

The pandemic turned this grand affair to simple and intimate ceremonies that are just about the couples.

As simple as saying "I do" in homes, temples and even state borders.

After being locked in our houses for a long period and not spending much on gadgets and clothes, many of us have come to realise that most of our consumerism was due to instant gratification.

As a result, most of us have become more mindful of where and how we spend our money.

Those who avoided going to gyms even after paying the entire fee have been getting used to working out at home with minimum gear and equipment.

The exodus of migrants following a nationwide lockdown showed us the real picture of the crisis. Their struggles and challenges, with no jobs in hand, made us realise the importance of what we have.

According to a report by CMIE, India's unemployment rate rose to 26.2% in the 3rd week of April amid coronavirus lockdown. This means that at least 14 crore Indians lost their jobs by this time.

With no means of livelihood, it became difficult for people to survive, let alone lead extravagant lives.

While the lockdown has been gruelling for many of us, you'll agree with me when I say some things about it are worth preserving.

While we might question the new 'normal', most of us would secretly accept it, not wanting to go back to old ways of life.

Maybe this is because we've got to experiment a`new lifestyle and would want to keep it going.

Maybe, we'll continue to lead a simpler life, even after all of this is over.