Police officials across the country have been making sure to implement rules amid the lockdown.

But when an officer in Jalandhar tried to stop a vehicle during the lockdown, the car driver dragged the police officer for a few kilometres on his car's bonnet.

#WATCH Punjab: A car driver drags a police officer on car's bonnet in Jalandhar, after the officer tried to stop the vehicle today, amid #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/IZUuTHapsK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

This incident took place at a checkpoint Model Town area. Investigating officer Surjeet Singh further said,

A car approaching Milkbar Chowk was asked to stop by the police, but the driver didn't stop the car. ASI Mulkraj, who was on duty there climbed the car's bonnet when it didn't stop. The driver dragged the ASI to some distance. We are probing into the matter.

Even though the officer hasn't sustained any serious injuries, the car driver and his father were booked for attempt to murder.

A similar mindless act occurred recently, where a group of men in Punjab chopped off a cop's hand after he tried to stop them from being on the streets during the lockdown.