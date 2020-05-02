Police officials across the country have been making sure to implement rules amid the lockdown.

But when an officer in Jalandhar tried to stop a vehicle during the lockdown, the car driver dragged the police officer for a few kilometres on his car's bonnet.  

This incident took place at a checkpoint Model Town area. Investigating officer Surjeet Singh further said, 

A car approaching Milkbar Chowk was asked to stop by the police, but the driver didn't stop the car. ASI Mulkraj, who was on duty there climbed the car's bonnet when it didn't stop. The driver dragged the ASI to some distance. We are probing into the matter. 
policee
Source: New Indian Express/ Image Representation

Even though the officer hasn't sustained any serious injuries, the car driver and his father were booked for attempt to murder. 

punjab
Source: Economic Times/Image Representaton

similar mindless act occurred recently, where a group of men in Punjab chopped off a cop's hand after he tried to stop them from being on the streets during the lockdown.  