Last night, hundreds took out a march on the streets of old Delhi against the controversial CAA and they ended it by singing the national anthem.
The protesters started the march from Lal Kuan and ended it at Jama Masjid. They also expressed solidarity with the teachers and students of JNU, who were attacked by a masked mob on Sunday.
Protesters stood outside the iconic Jama Masjid holding candles and singing the national anthem in unison. Even Twitter users were overwhelmed by this sight.
