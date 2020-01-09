Last night, hundreds took out a march on the streets of old Delhi against the controversial CAA and they ended it by singing the national anthem.

#NationalAnthem

"National Anthem" is just sung in school and theatres ! This is from Jama Masjid ..Take a breath...!#JamaMasjid #JamiaMilia pic.twitter.com/7LO1JWo37C — Mohammed Ashraf REJECT CAA (@Ashraf9630) January 9, 2020

The protesters started the march from Lal Kuan and ended it at Jama Masjid. They also expressed solidarity with the teachers and students of JNU, who were attacked by a masked mob on Sunday.

Protesters stood outside the iconic Jama Masjid holding candles and singing the national anthem in unison. Even Twitter users were overwhelmed by this sight.

Love. In Solidarity — Maheswar Satpathy,BPsych,MA(DU),MSc(UCL),PhD(UNSW) (@Maheswar_UCL) January 8, 2020

*Goosebumps* — Sabina Basha (@SabinaBasha) January 8, 2020

Jai Hind! — Sonia Minocha/সোনিয়া/ಸೋನಿಯಾ/சோனியா/सोनिया (@SoniaMinochka) January 8, 2020

It's so refreshing after all burning violence — sadhuvaad (@sadhuvaad) January 9, 2020

This is what it's means when we stand against all — Ali (@Ali02033855) January 8, 2020

What a beautiful moment! *Goosebumps*