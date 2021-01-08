It is very much possible that you may have missed out on news during the last week because of all the festivities and holidays. Here's a quick roundup of the important ones.

1. A woman in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district was arrested under the POCSO Act for sexually exploiting her 14-year-old son.

According to a report by News18, the father had complained to the police that the boy's mother had been exploiting their son for quite some time. The arrest is first such case in Kerala.

2. The construction of India’s third-longest tunnel in Kerala may destabilise the Western Ghats.

The road tunnel is considered a dream project of Kerala’s Left Democratic Front government. It involves digging a highly sensitive portion of Western Ghats and reports suggest that the primary works for this have already started.

3. The construction of the new parliament complex received a go-ahead from the Supreme Court.

The court was hearing petitions that raised concerns over the NOC given by the Central Vista Committee and the environmental clearances for the construction of a new parliament building.

4. The Allahabad HC recently held that a woman can’t be denied the custody of her minor child on the ground that she has entered a new relationship without securing a divorce.

Hearing a petition, the court observed that depriving the minor of his mother’s company might have an adverse impact on his overall development. This in turn would derogate from the minor’s welfare.

5. 24 people died and 17 injured when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar collapsed.

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादनगर में हुए दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हादसे की खबर से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। राज्य सरकार राहत और बचाव कार्य में तत्परता से जुटी है। इस दुर्घटना में जान गंवाने वालों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021

6. A total of 82 persons found with new mutant variant of SARS- CoV-2 virus in India.

A total of 82 persons found with new mutant variant of SARS- CoV-2 virus so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/MZsMS5TaVy — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2021

7. A 50-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and murdered by 3 men, including a temple priest, in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun.

As per the police, the incident took place allegedly in a temple premises. While 2 accused have been arrested, the priest is absconding.

8. Delhi government announced a mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine for those arriving from the UK.

To protect Delhiites from exposure to virus from UK, Del govt takes imp decisions.



All those arriving from UK, who test positive will be isolated in an isolation facility. Negative ones will be taken to a quarantine facility for 7 days followed by 7 days home quarantine pic.twitter.com/hYDsaOn8q1 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 8, 2021

9. Farmers take out tractor march ahead of new round of talks with the government.

10. Centre tells Tamil Nadu government to revoke its order allowing 100% seating in movie halls.

The ministry said that the state diluted the Centre’s order related to the functioning of theatres and multiplexes.

11. A Muslim shoe vendor was detained briefly after a complaint was filed that he was selling shoes with 'Thakur' written on the soles.

Vishal Chauhan, a leader of a right-wing outfit in the area, had filed the complaint against Nasir. He has also alleged that Nasir abused and assaulted him when he objected to the 'Thakur' shoes.

12. The Supreme Court will hear a bunch of petitions challenging the 3 new farm laws and those related to the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi borders on January 11.

13. In a first, carbon sinks for developments projects in Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be created over 2,000 kilometres away in Madhya Pradesh with the help of the forest department

The implementation of 10 development and 11 tourism projects in Andaman and Nicobar was being hindered by the non-availability of land for afforestation as 92% of geographical area of the UT is already covered in forests.

14. An out-of-control bushfire threatened lives and homes in Australia’s Perth and locals have been told to be on watch.

