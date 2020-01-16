Parts of Kashmir have been witnessing heavy snowfall recently. Several areas of the state have been disconnected from the mainland owing to heavy snow.

Amid this, a video of the 'Khariyat' team of the Indian army carrying a pregnant woman in waist-deep snow is going viral on the Internet.

During heavy snowfall, an expecting mother Mrs Shamima, required emergency hospitalisation. For 4 hours over 100 Army persons & 30 civilians walked with her on stretcher through heavy snow. Baby born in hospital, both mother & child doing fine. #VRWithU4U pic.twitter.com/BpDcXRvuUH — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 14, 2020

The video that was posted by Chinar Corps of Indian Army shows hundreds of army personnel and some civilians carrying a pregnant woman on a stretcher, walking through deep snow.

According to sources, the team received a call on Tuesday, 14th January from Riyaz Mir, a resident of Dard Pora village near Baramulla in north Kashmir. He informed the team that his wife was in labour and the family was unable to take her to hospital because of heavy snowfall.

On learning this, the base commander located at Uplona village trekked nearly 5km along with a resident medical officer to reach the family and mobilised the entire unit of Indian army present there.

Over 100 personnel from the army and 25 civilians immediately swung into action and carried the woman on a stretcher to Uplona through waist-deep snow for 4 hours. On reaching Uplona, the woman was taken to the Baramullah hospital by an Army ambulance, where she delivered the baby.

Netizens are lauding Indian army for their successful rescue operation.

Salutes to the army & the people. Humanity winning is a great sight to see. — Nikhil (@red_devil22) January 15, 2020

Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible!



Proud of our Army.



I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child. — Prashant singh (@PrashantSinghJi) January 15, 2020

Several other teams of Indian army are also active in other parts of the state rescuing the civilians amid heavy snowfall.