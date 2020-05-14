While people are struggling with the pandemic, the richest person on the planet- Jeff Bezos is set to become a trillionaire. 

A business software site called Comparisun collected data from the past five years of the Forbes Rich List to calculate the yearly wealth growth rate of the world's richest billionaires.

This study applied the annual growth rate in the coming years and concluded that the Amazon owner who is worth over $140 billion could become the world's first trillionaire in 2026. 

chart
Source: Comparisun

After this news broke out, Twitter had all sorts of reactions. 

Bezos's company Amazon has been doing well despite the recession. Due to the lockdown, demand has increased and that has meant that amazon sales have gone up during this time. 