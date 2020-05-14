While people are struggling with the pandemic, the richest person on the planet- Jeff Bezos is set to become a trillionaire.

A business software site called Comparisun collected data from the past five years of the Forbes Rich List to calculate the yearly wealth growth rate of the world's richest billionaires.

This study applied the annual growth rate in the coming years and concluded that the Amazon owner who is worth over $140 billion could become the world's first trillionaire in 2026.

After this news broke out, Twitter had all sorts of reactions.

Jeff Bezos is about to become the world’s first trillionaire while we’re about to enter a depression pic.twitter.com/901vsfmD5p — Thomas Moore (@Thomas_A_Moore) May 14, 2020

Jeff Bezos in 1994. You guys can hate that he is going to be the first trillionaire but he definitely worked for it 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YAX9vYdE1K — Chax (@chaxsells) May 14, 2020

Me: JEFF BEZOS IS A GONNA BE A TRILLIONAIRE??? THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS!!!!



Also me: Places my 3rd order from Amazon for the day. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 13, 2020

Jeff Bezos when he becomes a trillionaire: pic.twitter.com/AKrv0PpDF2 — Cinememes (@Cinememes_) May 14, 2020

#JeffBezos Worlds first trillionaire?! What next? A supercomputer that can predict the future? #Westworld pic.twitter.com/qdopo0YBtG — Captain Trips (@magwitch5151) May 14, 2020

Bezos's company Amazon has been doing well despite the recession. Due to the lockdown, demand has increased and that has meant that amazon sales have gone up during this time.