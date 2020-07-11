As face masks have become the mandatory accessory of the year to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a jewellery shop in Surat decided to step up the game by selling bedazzled diamond masks.

Gujarat: A jewellery shop in Surat is selling diamond-studded masks ranging between 1.5 lakhs to 4 lakhs. Owner of the shop says, "As lockdown was lifted, a customer who had a wedding at his home came to our shop & demanded unique masks for bride & groom." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Oz5ShitRKj — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

The cloth material of the diamond-studded masks is claimed to be in accordance with the government guidelines and is currently retailing between Rs. 1.5 lakh to 4 lakh.

The owner of the jewellery shop, Dipak Choksi claimed that he got the idea after a customer demanded a unique pair of mask for a bride and groom.



As lockdown was lifted, a customer who had a wedding at his home came to our shop and demanded unique masks for bride & groom. So, we assigned our designers to create masks which the customer later bought. After this, we made a wide range of these masks as people will require them in coming days. Pure diamond and American diamond have been used with gold to make these masks.

Dipak Choksi further broke down the composition of these masks and said that the diamond and gold from these masks could be taken out to make jewellery in the future.

Yellow gold has been used in the mask along with American diamond and it costs 1.5 lakh. Another mask which is made with white gold and real diamond and it costs 4 lakh rupees.

- Dipak Choksi

Twitter is stunned by the crazy rich Indians who are buying these diamond-studded masks:

muje laga diamond fitted mask se corona khatm ho jata hai — ER Vikku Mishra (@BikashR28926784) July 10, 2020

Chutzpah at its best — Ganesh Pradhan (@imGpradhan) July 11, 2020

Gujaratio ke bhi alag hi chochle hote hai.. 🤣 — VÌSHÙ (@Biased_INC) July 10, 2020

Next in line diamond studded coffin for them — Ankur Bhardwaj (@orca2409) July 11, 2020

single use naa, put in dust bin after 8 hours.. 😂 — vasantsoni 🇮🇳 (@vasantsoni84) July 10, 2020

Corona will elope by shine of diamonds!!? — Winnie-the-Pooh🐉 (@_makeinindia) July 10, 2020

Jewelry owner be like: pic.twitter.com/E48CCxrgh2 — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) July 11, 2020

What about diamond stuffed coffin ? Anyone making ? — #AllLivesMatter (@ExSecular) July 10, 2020

There are somethings that you can only find in India, these diamond-studded masks seem like one of them.