As face masks have become the mandatory accessory of the year to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a jewellery shop in Surat decided to step up the game by selling bedazzled diamond masks. 

The cloth material of the diamond-studded masks is claimed to be in accordance with the government guidelines and is currently retailing between Rs. 1.5 lakh to 4 lakh.

Source: Free Press Journal

The owner of the jewellery shop, Dipak Choksi claimed that he got the idea after a customer demanded a unique pair of mask for a bride and groom. 

As lockdown was lifted, a customer who had a wedding at his home came to our shop and demanded unique masks for bride & groom. So, we assigned our designers to create masks which the customer later bought. After this, we made a wide range of these masks as people will require them in coming days. Pure diamond and American diamond have been used with gold to make these masks. 
Source: Twitter

Dipak Choksi further broke down the composition of these masks and said that the diamond and gold from these masks could be taken out to make jewellery in the future. 

Yellow gold has been used in the mask along with American diamond and it costs 1.5 lakh. Another mask which is made with white gold and real diamond and it costs 4 lakh rupees. 

                    - Dipak Choksi

Source: ANI

Twitter is stunned by the crazy rich Indians who are buying these diamond-studded masks: 

There are somethings that you can only find in India, these diamond-studded masks seem like one of them. 