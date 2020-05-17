This lockdown has been really challenging for those who are working on the field round the clock. Besides, healthcare workers, police, civic workers, these also include, journalists and TV reporters who are leaving no stone unturned in covering the crisis.

While their job is just to report and tell us the truth, some of them are also going beyond their duty and helping those in need.

1. A BBC journalist not only gave his shoes to a migrant worker walking barefoot, but also managed to arrange shelter for a few of them with the help of police.

Salman Ravi was speaking to a few migrant workers who had reached Delhi from Ambala and were on their way to MP. He saw one of them walking barefoot with a child in his arms. When he got to know that the worker's slippers had broken, he offered his shoes.

Later, he also managed to get the group of migrant workers into a shelter with the help of local police.

Finally followed them n managed to find shelter for migrant family. See the smile on the kids’ faces. Did my duty. Thanks to ⁦@FBDPolice⁩ 🙏 https://t.co/wwTPZIM0A7 — SALMAN RAVI (@salmanravi) May 15, 2020

2. A local news reporter reached out to the 12-year-old Bareilly boy who was thrashed by cops for selling vegetables.

Recently, a 12-year-old boy from Bareilly was thrashed by cops while he was selling fruits and vegetables. The kid was looking after his father's cart in his absence.

Another video from UP.



12-year-old boy selling fruits in Bareilly thrashed by cops. Look at him as he bursts into tears describing the ordeal.



Via @Benarasiyaapic.twitter.com/3i86BUaRUQ — Parth MN (@parthpunter) May 16, 2020

In a heartwarming gesture, Ajay Kashyap, a reporter from BSTV, reached out to this kid with cakes and chocolates, to cheer him up.

Ajay Kashyap, a reporter from @bstv in Bareilly reached out to this kid with cakes and chocolates. The 12-year-old flashes his precious smile in return. Thank you for the gesture @brajeshlive sir 🙏 https://t.co/ycwAvyefM2 pic.twitter.com/UXRmWC6G7B — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 17, 2020

3. Ravi Mishra, a journalist & researcher, is helping those worst hit by COVID-19 lockdown in & around Bhopal with groceries.

PLEASE HELP!

Ravi Mishra, journalist & researcher, is helping people worst hit by #Covid_19india #lockdown in & around #Bhopal with groceries. He did so initially with his own money but as the number of people increased, the need for funds in increasing. @fixerinindia pic.twitter.com/vkLy339MKJ — Rachita Prasad (@rachitaprasadET) April 11, 2020

Initially he was doing this work with his own money. But now as he reaches out to more people, he is in need of more funds. You can contact him on Instagram and Twitter and contribute to the campaign.

4. Ashwini M Sripad, a journalist with The New Indian Express, is helping farmers in distress to sell their produce during lockdown.

I am just a full time Journalist with The New Indian Express & have NO EXPERIENCE IN FARMING. Just making best utilise of my 9k followers to reach customers for farmers through #RaithaSahaaya , will continue to do this till lockdown period.If this helps them, nothing like it. — Ashwini M Sripad (@AshwiniMS_TNIE) April 22, 2020

Hats off to these people working on the ground level and bringing to us stories of struggle, hope and humanity.