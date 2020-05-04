The lockdown has nature looking all shades of pretty and the latest city to bloom in joy was New Delhi. We might be feeling low, but the skies of Delhi are doing a great job at lifting up our spirits.

We're all in awe of how beautiful every part of the city has been looking. And people from different corners are sharing images of the gorgeous weather.

It’s a rainy Sunday morning. Delhi is seeing the strangest of weather this season. #Nature pic.twitter.com/GOxm3Z43nb — Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) May 3, 2020

The rain yesterday is simply the icing on the cake that made the leaves dew up. And now we can't wait to take a stroll down these beautiful roads. So here are pictures and videos of Delhi NCR looking like a hill station and we love it.

Watching birds and plants from the balcony; early morning pleasures. When there is lot of time on hand and the Delhi weather is delightful! pic.twitter.com/offkNFTAr0 — Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) April 2, 2020

We've living the Yash Raj dream, who needs Switzerland when Delhi looks like this?

Dilli o Dilli how beautiful are you today!

Rain kissed.. wet....and fragrant.

Some days you almost redeem yourself. Almost.#DelhiRain #Ramzan2020 #IftaarChai pic.twitter.com/1GygzcC4yi — Shazia Bakshi شازیہ (@Shazia) May 3, 2020

Need to go to the balcony and just bask in this golden glow.

Cool and windy weather in Delhi! pic.twitter.com/RADOgF8Zdd — Abhinav Shrivastava (@iam_abhinav1) May 3, 2020

We're spotting rainbows because the sky is so clear!

That shade of blue is deeper than Chris Hemsworth's eyes.

Who needs filters when Delhi's sky is an Insta mood?

Beautiful... as far as the eyes can look.

Here's hoping it stays this pretty once the lockdown is over.





Feature credit - Twitter