The lockdown has nature looking all shades of pretty and the latest city to bloom in joy was New Delhi. We might be feeling low, but the skies of Delhi are doing a great job at lifting up our spirits. 

Source: Geetanjali Taragi

We're all in awe of how beautiful every part of the city has been looking. And people from different corners are sharing images of the gorgeous weather. 

The rain yesterday is simply the icing on the cake that made the leaves dew up. And now we can't wait to take a stroll down these beautiful roads. So here are pictures and videos of Delhi NCR looking like a hill station and we love it. 

Source: Janak Arora
Source: Sahil Khetrapal

We've living the Yash Raj dream, who needs Switzerland when Delhi looks like this?

Source: Janak Arora
Source: Anahita Mehra

Need to go to the balcony and just bask in this golden glow. 

Source: Janak Arora
Source: Janak Arora

We're spotting rainbows because the sky is so clear!

Source: Janak Arora
Source: Mansha Bedi

That shade of blue is deeper than Chris Hemsworth's eyes. 

Source: Geetanjali Taragi
Source: Janak Arora
Source: Janak Arora

Who needs filters when Delhi's sky is an Insta mood?

Source: Mansha Bedi
Source: Mansha Bedi

Beautiful... as far as the eyes can look. 

Source: Mansha Bedi

Here's hoping it stays this pretty once the lockdown is over. 


Feature credit - Twitter