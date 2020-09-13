Actor Kangana Ranaut met Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari today, amid a bitter face-off with the ruling party, Shiv Sena.

Days after her Mumbai office was partially demolished by BMC, Kangana reached the Raj Bhavan guarded by heavy security.

#WATCH Mumbai: Actor #KanganaRanaut and her sister Rangoli meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/d2e4eq9DFA — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020

After the meeting that lasted for around 45 minutes, Kangana talked to ANI. She said:

I met Governor Koshyari & told him about the unjust treatment I've received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like a daughter.

Kangana's sister Rangoli also accompanied her to the Governor's residence. The agenda of the meeting is still not known.