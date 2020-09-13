Actor Kangana Ranaut met Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari today, amid a bitter face-off with the ruling party, Shiv Sena.

Days after her Mumbai office was partially demolished by BMC, Kangana reached the Raj Bhavan guarded by heavy security.

After the meeting that lasted for around 45 minutes, Kangana talked to ANI. She said:

I met Governor Koshyari & told him about the unjust treatment I've received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like a daughter.

Kangana's sister Rangoli also accompanied her to the Governor's residence. The agenda of the meeting is still not known.