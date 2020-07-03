8 UP Policemen Shot Dead, Ambushed When They Went To Arrest Criminalhttps://t.co/BDTODeu4na— Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) July 3, 2020
According to reports, they had gone to arrest a criminal wanted for murder and when they arrived at the scene they received indiscriminate firing from all sides by the criminal and his allies.
A raid was planned as the gangster was accused in a fresh attempt to murder case. While speaking about the incident, Dinesh Kumar, Kanpur's police chief said:
The intention was to arrest him. There was an ambush. The firing by criminals was from three sides and it was totally planned.
Once the cops managed to reach the village they were fired at by shooters who were already waiting for them to come.
CM Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and has asked for a report on the incident. UP police chief has been ordered to take strict action against the criminals.
जनपद कानपुर में 'कर्तव्य पथ' पर अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर करने वाले 08 पुलिसकर्मियों को भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 3, 2020
शहीद पुलिसकर्मियों ने जिस अपरिमित साहस व अद्भुत कर्तव्यनिष्ठा के साथ अपने दायित्वों का निर्वहन किया, उ.प्र. उसे कभी भूलेगा नहीं। उनका यह बलिदान व्यर्थ नहीं जाएगा।
Vikas Dubey has a long criminal history. Back in 2001, he was allegedly involved in the murder of a BJP politician who was chased and shot dead inside a police station. He was acquitted in that case.