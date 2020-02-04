Kerala has declared coronavirus to be a 'state calamity' after there were reports of 3 people contacting the virus in the last 5 days, reported NDTV.

All 3 people who have been detected with the virus, are students who returned from Wuhan after the outbreak.

With the view of stopping any further damage, 28 isolation centers have been set up and around 40,000 health officers have been deployed across the state.

Apart from this, around 80 people who came into direct contact with the patients, have been kept in isolation and are currently under the observation of the doctors.

Health officials have also put around 2,230 others under observation and have already started the quarantining process.

Earlier, 324 Indians were evacuated from Wuhan by Air India, and they are all currently admitted in hospitals. Reports suggest none of them have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.