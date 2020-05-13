With an aim to build a self-reliant (aatmanirbhar) India, PM Modi yesterday announced a ₹20 lakh crore help package. This is supposed to be 10% of the country's GDP, making it one of the biggest help missions in the world.

Today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sat down in front of the media to give everyone a better understanding of how and where those ₹20 lakh crore will be used. Here are the takeaways from her address.

₹3 lakh crore collateral-free loans for MSMEs.

Provision of ₹20,000 crores as subordinate debt to stressed MSMEs.

₹50,000 crore equity infusion for MSMEs through Fund of Funds to help them expand in size and capacity.

Revision of the definition of MSMEs, criteria of turnover to be introduced.

In order to make India 'self reliant', global tenders to be disallowed in government procurement for up to ₹200 crores.

EPF support to employers and employees for 3 more months, with a liquidity relief of ₹2,500 crores.

₹30,000 crore Special Liquidity Scheme for non-banking financial companies, microfinance companies, housing finance companies.

₹90,000 crore liquidity injection for Power Distribution Companies.

All central agencies to give an extension of 6 months for all construction obligations.

Income tax return for 2019-2020 to be 31st July and 31 Oct to 30 November 2020.

TDS/TCS rates reduced by 25% till March 31, 2021.

The Finance Minister added that the ministry will keep updating the media about the PM's plans in coming days.