On July 23rd, a 14-year-old boy's egg cart was reportedly overturned and vandalised by civic officials of Indore.

In the viral video, the boy could be seen telling the camera that those civic officials had asked him to remove his cart in the morning or pay a bribe of ₹100 but, when he refused to give them money, the officials overturned his cart, destroying all the eggs.

Indore Egg Seller's Cart Overturned Allegedly Over Rs. 100 Bribe https://t.co/T4krQaLIeZ pic.twitter.com/NL8P9NHLUt — NDTV (@ndtv) July 24, 2020

This was done after Madhya Pradesh adminitsration introduced the 'left-right' rule for shops and vendors. Under this rule, shops on the right side of the road are allowed to open on one day and vice versa. However, this has resulted in the poor struggling to make their ends meet.

The boy, who is the sole earner of the family lives in extreme poverty in a small house at a crematorium. However, many good samaritans came forward and offered to help him financially, restocked his cart and introduced him as Paras Raikwar to the world.

The Indore Press Club stepped up to help the boy with ration and money.

MLA Ramesh Mendola gifted a cycle and papers of a flat to Paras in Indore.

At a time when the crisis has hit the poor the most, we salute the people who are doing their bit to help them out.