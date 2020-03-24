At a time when the entire world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Asians across the world are also dealing with discrimination and shaming based on the origin of coronavirus.

Just because the virus originated in China, there has been a rise in incidents of racism especially towards Indians hailing from the Northeastern region.

Recently, a Manipuri girl in Vijay Nagar, Delhi was spat on by a middle-aged man and called 'Corona'. Incidents like these spread hatred and distort the image of our nation that is known for its unity.

A Manipuri girl at Vijay Nagar, Delhi was spat on by an middle aged man and shouted at “Corona” before fleeing on his white scooty.#Racism #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/H2fgR0yzzt — Akhu Chingangbam (@Akhucha) March 22, 2020

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who also happens to be the youngest Chief Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, recently spoke about this increased racism in the country.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, he mentioned how people from the Northeast, including him, have always been subjected to xenophobia and now they are being called 'Corona, Corona'.

He urged the nation to not encourage such racial behaviour and reiterated that the northeastern population has always been an integral part of India.

Despite the fact that those from the Northeast are just as Indian as those from the other regions of India, a bias has always existed towards them.

When we as a nation are fighting the outbreak, it is important that we rise above racism and remain united.