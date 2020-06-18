Instances of people going out of the way to help those in need during these tough times show that humanity isn't dead. Another such event occurred in Jharkhand.

On June 14th, a woman police official by the name of Sushila Badaik arranged milk for a hungry child travelling on the Shramik Special train with its parents.

दिनांक 14 जून 2020 को हटिया रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेन संख्या 06563 बेंगलुरु से गोरखपुर जाने वाली श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन का सुबह 06:00 बजे आगमन हुआ.

इस ट्रेन से यात्रा कर रही एक महिला यात्री (नाम- मेहरून्निसा )ने स्टेशन पर कार्यरत रेल सुरक्षा बल की महिला कर्मचारी ASI, श्रीमती 1/2 pic.twitter.com/KVj52XEYZp — DRM Ranchi (@drmrnc) June 14, 2020

These passengers were travelling from Bengaluru to Gorakhpur with their four-month-old son. As the train stopped at the Hatia station in Jharkhand, the mother of the child asked the police official on duty, ASI Sushila Badaik if she can arrange some milk for the hungry child.

रांची मंडल के हटिया स्टेशन पर बेंगलोर से गोरखपुर श्रमिक स्पेशल में यात्रा कर रही श्रीमती मेहरुन्निसा ने अपने 4 माह के पुत्र के लिए दूध की मांग की।



ड्यूटी पर तैनात RPF कर्मी श्रीमती सुशीला बड़ाइक ने तुरंत स्टेशन के पास स्थित अपने आवास से बच्चे के लिए दूध उपलब्ध कराया। pic.twitter.com/A36LXLwmPW — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 16, 2020

Badaik, who lived nearby went to her house on her two-wheeler, got a bottle of warm milk and handed it over to the woman who was returning to her home in Bihar.

रेलवे सुरक्षा बल की एएसआई सुशीला बड़ाइक पर मुझे गर्व है, एक 4 माह के बच्चे के लिये उन्होंने जो किया, वह फर्ज और मानवीयता के प्रति उनके समर्पण को दर्शाता है। pic.twitter.com/fIyoTwYBCK — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 15, 2020

Netizens also lauded her.

In times like these, noble gestures like that of ASI Sushila Badaik gives us hope.