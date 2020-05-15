Animals are thoroughly enjoying their new found freedom while humans are isolating indoors. 

This time, a leopard was spotted chilling and relaxing near an empty underpass at Mailardevpally in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on May 14. 

IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shared a video on Twitter.

The leopard was resting beside a divider on the road and then he began running on the empty road like he was excited. Naturally, locals were amused by this sight so they made videos from the terrace of their homes. 

Even passersby couldn't believe their eyes. Some were quite shocked but they maintained their distance.

Netizens were also delighted to see the big cat on the empty road enjoying his freedom. 

After the video went viral, forest officials successfully captured the leopard. They have planned to release him into the wild soon. 