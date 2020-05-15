Animals are thoroughly enjoying their new found freedom while humans are isolating indoors.
This time, a leopard was spotted chilling and relaxing near an empty underpass at Mailardevpally in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on May 14.
IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shared a video on Twitter.
Leopard was relaxing the new found freedom at Mailardevpally in Rangareddy district of Telengana due to lockdown😊— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 14, 2020
Initially thought to be injured or ill. It was later found to be in perfect health.
Captured successfully. Planned to be released in wild soon. pic.twitter.com/aRJEL3uEj0
Even passersby couldn't believe their eyes. Some were quite shocked but they maintained their distance.
#leopard has sparked panic among civilians. Forest officials reached on spot to rescue pic.twitter.com/Dl5F6YmZdi— Prashanth (@prashantchiguru) May 14, 2020
Netizens were also delighted to see the big cat on the empty road enjoying his freedom.
Great to know that the leopard is safe 👍— Eternal Traveller 🇮🇳 (@TravelerEternal) May 14, 2020
Humans need to be put under lockdown every year for3-4months so that other animals can move freely,plants will be dustfree& pollution,pollution would be under control.Humans are the polluting agents,polluting environment including water,air & digging land everywhere&to be checked— VIJAYA SREE N (@LEOVSN) May 14, 2020
By the time lockdown is over wild animals will roam like stray dogs on streets.👍👍👍— Sadhak स्व - तंत्र (@Saadhak30) May 14, 2020
Renewed Territorial Ambitionshttps://t.co/aEh5CsDHRX— Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) May 14, 2020
After the video went viral, forest officials successfully captured the leopard. They have planned to release him into the wild soon.