Animals are thoroughly enjoying their new found freedom while humans are isolating indoors.

This time, a leopard was spotted chilling and relaxing near an empty underpass at Mailardevpally in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on May 14.

IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shared a video on Twitter.

Leopard was relaxing the new found freedom at Mailardevpally in Rangareddy district of Telengana due to lockdown😊



Initially thought to be injured or ill. It was later found to be in perfect health.



Captured successfully. Planned to be released in wild soon. pic.twitter.com/aRJEL3uEj0 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 14, 2020

The leopard was resting beside a divider on the road and then he began running on the empty road like he was excited. Naturally, locals were amused by this sight so they made videos from the terrace of their homes.

Even passersby couldn't believe their eyes. Some were quite shocked but they maintained their distance.

#leopard has sparked panic among civilians. Forest officials reached on spot to rescue pic.twitter.com/Dl5F6YmZdi — Prashanth (@prashantchiguru) May 14, 2020

Netizens were also delighted to see the big cat on the empty road enjoying his freedom.

Great to know that the leopard is safe 👍 — Eternal Traveller 🇮🇳 (@TravelerEternal) May 14, 2020

Humans need to be put under lockdown every year for3-4months so that other animals can move freely,plants will be dustfree& pollution,pollution would be under control.Humans are the polluting agents,polluting environment including water,air & digging land everywhere&to be checked — VIJAYA SREE N (@LEOVSN) May 14, 2020

By the time lockdown is over wild animals will roam like stray dogs on streets.👍👍👍 — Sadhak स्व - तंत्र (@Saadhak30) May 14, 2020

Renewed Territorial Ambitionshttps://t.co/aEh5CsDHRX — Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) May 14, 2020

Sometimes I feel like these leopards are playing prank on us humans. Aaj mey tumhare area mey aaya tha 5-10 logo ko daraya aur wapis aagaya. — srn 🇮🇳 (@nair_shreekant) May 14, 2020

After the video went viral, forest officials successfully captured the leopard. They have planned to release him into the wild soon.