Getting a pet might not be as difficult as convincing your parents to let you get one. No matter what you say, they just won't agree.

So, this one girl, who wanted to get a cat, decided to make a PowerPoint presentation instead.

Her father shared the pictures from the presentation on Twitter.

Our daughter made a PowerPoint. 🐱 😂 pic.twitter.com/yCOG7QHXmX — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) August 25, 2020

She not only described the pros of having a cat in the house, but also promised to clean the litter box and be a good pet parent.

And that last slide has my heart. I mean, just look at those eyes.

While we do not know if her father is now convinced or not, reactions of people on Twitter show that they are all up for support.

A very compelling presentation! She has us convinced 😸 — Microsoft Store (@MicrosoftStore) August 25, 2020

I can't stand the suspense, did she get it or not? BTW cats are the best 😍😍😍 https://t.co/m3PCgnst7D — Drizztess Firandëley (@FDrizztess) August 28, 2020

From someone who asked her parents for kittens for 10 years+, please get her TWO! 😂😂 Here are my parents with the kittens they never wanted pic.twitter.com/8F0HPyssMh — Georgina Grogan♿ (@GeorginaGrogan_) August 26, 2020

Honestly, if she can make a PowerPoint, she can take care of a cat! She will have spreadsheets showing when vaccinations and flea treatments are due. This is a responsible pet owner if I ever saw one. https://t.co/iXgqFSew0y — Dina James (@dinajames) August 25, 2020

10/10 effort and execution https://t.co/q3aVVnJXcS — Dr Charlotte Dann 🏳️‍🌈 (@CharlotteJD) August 27, 2020

Get this child a darn cat! https://t.co/t8XWD6gxbK — The Bestest. (@the_aqeela) August 27, 2020

How can you say no? Get her a cat https://t.co/4jp8wSv8f4 pic.twitter.com/eTviGcFosp — carole noble (@carolen31879370) August 26, 2020

*minimum https://t.co/Txz3R84TM8 — Aitch Pea (@ThrosThrosThros) August 26, 2020

Someone hire this child already (and get her a cat or 3). She argues like a lawyer and presents like a marketer. She’ll probably end up ruling her country one day https://t.co/I0KUxNVSDT — Julia (@JuliaLynneS) August 26, 2020

Behold... the true power of PowerPoint: pet acquisition! https://t.co/WqlQGTLsx7 — Bianca Woods (@eGeeking) August 26, 2020

I'm not even a cat person, but THAT LITTLE FACE. https://t.co/CjqU8HdByI — Tonya J. Powers (@tonyajpowers) August 26, 2020

Proof that 4 slides is more than enough to sell in anything! https://t.co/Dz1iH1dCaB — Shem Hunter (@shhhem) August 26, 2020

When she said “you promised me a hamster 5 years ago but that never happened” i really felt that https://t.co/nLCn9LljLG — Dini (@DinJKT48) August 27, 2020

Who could say no after this persuasive pitch? https://t.co/k6iWIHBxaD — Katie 🇨🇦🌸 (@communik8e) August 26, 2020

After the post went viral, the girl's father also posted a screenshot of their chat where she couldn't believe that all of Twitter is on her side of the argument.

She is enjoying this a bit too much pic.twitter.com/uonWZE1Wu8 — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) August 25, 2020

If this doesn't convince her dad, we don't know what else will. We really hope that the girl gets a cat soon.