It wasn't long ago that the whole country was directing its anger at a religious congregation that had taken place in Delhi, just a month ago, risking the lives of many. Yesterday, the story was repeated when people gathered in large numbers for a village temple fair in Ramanagara district, Karnataka.

The irony : Hundreds gather at a village in Ramanagar for a religious fair, prayers included an appeal to the Gods to get rid of the #CoronaVirus. All this while they violate norms to contain the virus.

No #Masks.

No #SocialDistanacing. #COVID19 #COVIDー19 #lockdown pic.twitter.com/3uvSE2694v — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) May 14, 2020

According to reports, the incident took place in Kolagondanahalli village of Ramagara, merely 50 kilometres away from Bengaluru. Apparently, they had taken permission from the Panchayat Development Officer, NC Kalmatt, who was later suspended.

Quite obviously, this has made a lot of people very angry!

Why govt officials giving permission for this local fests ,present situations are not under our control ,if any body come to ask permission for this type of fest explain them to postpone just few days. Everything will be alright in the coming few days. @PMOIndia @APPOLICE100 — Vadde Paramesh (@paramesh_vadde) May 15, 2020

I could see it speeding up the virus is spreading in real time and ignoring social distance. — Yeswanth rockz (@yeswanth_p) May 15, 2020

Where is the law, Social distacing, lockdown, police? 😡 — Reena Negi (@ReenaNe66191077) May 15, 2020

All the people gathered in this religious gathering must be quarantined for 21 days. .. — Nilamani Ningombam (@NilamaniN) May 15, 2020

Earlier, a huge controversy had erupted in the district when five people had tested positive in prison.