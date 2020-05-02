An ex-minister in Madhya Pradesh, made his son clean the roads along with other municipal workers, as a punishment for misconduct with policemen on Covid duty.

According to a report by TOI, former minister, Pradhuman Singh Tomar's son, Ripudaman, was roaming around in Gwalior without a mask. He was stopped and questioned by policemen on duty.

This is when he started arguing with them and threatened them with his father's name.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media.

When one policeman started recording a video of the incident, Ripudaman can be heard saying:

Photo kheench raha hai na, teri photo main khinchva dunga.

Later, he also called someone on the phone and said:

Call this constable to the bungalow and tell who I am.

His father and former minister, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, took his son to the same spot, paid a fine of ₹100 and apologised to the policemen for his son's behaviour.

He also made him remove garbage from the roadside.

In a country where VIP culture is dominant, this incident made people appreciate the minister.

Good Change in politicians. MP: Ex-minister makes son clean roadside garbage for threatening Covid-19 duty cops | India News - Times of India https://t.co/poYZfxuHlB — Avinash Singh Parmar (@AvinashParmar) May 1, 2020

Later, his son also apologised to the policemen for his behaviour.