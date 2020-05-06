The status of cannabis in India has been a topic of controversy for some time now. Youngsters get busted with joints constantly, but then bhaang is sold openly on Holi. Shiva devotees smoke it all day, but cops cut down swathes of the plant in other parts of the country. It's super confusing.

So when ANI tweeted this, people were just like 'what the fuck?'

Commercial Tax Department has issued orders today to the district collectors to open liquor and cannabis shops from 7 am to 7 pm in their districts except in red zones: Commercial Tax Department, Madhya Pradesh — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

Since when does Madhya Pradesh have cannabis shops? Are there actually stores selling that homegrown, sticky icky, wacky tobaccy, right here?

Going by the replies, people had the same question.

Ganja is allowed in Madhya Pradesh? Time to shift my domicile. — ललित (@wtflalit) May 5, 2020

Cannabis shops?!😯 — sumitluthra (Quentin Quarantino) (@sumitluthra) May 5, 2020

Cannabis?!?!? Really? PurpleHaze for me please 😂😂😂 — Shaswat Saraogi (@Shaswat_Saraogi) May 5, 2020

Gaanja is allowed in MP 😉😂 — Rahil Desai (@IamRAHILDesai) May 5, 2020

cannabis shops are there 😳 — The Secular Buffalo in Lockdown (@jenaanindya) May 5, 2020

To clear the air - Madhya Pradesh is not our answer to Amsterdam. They have legal bhaang shops, also known as bhaang thekas, similar to the ones you see in Varanasi.

People who are confused about cannabis shopes they are " bhang ka theka " , Thank you . — arsh chandra (@arrsh8) May 5, 2020

These are shops where you can legally purchase bhaang items such as thandai, golas, and the like. They have been present in Madhya Pradesh for some time.

So there you go - bhaang is back on the menu in MP.