As the human population has exploded exponentially, our lives have also encroached upon land available to our animal brethren. What was once a forest home to them has now become paved concrete for highways and hotels. Now, the Earth's wildlife seems to be adapting.

A video shared on Twitter shows a mama bear teaching her tiny cubs how to cross the road (look both ways!). They then go the other part of the forest

The bear mama knows how to cross the road. And these fluffy balls just want to follow. Learn some road sense from the mother. Sent by a friend, location unknown. pic.twitter.com/YD5MiC2Jxv — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 1, 2020

The video has got everyone celebrating just how cute the entire scene is. At the same time, it's a clear indicator of how humans have decimated the homes of animals.

One thing's for sure - those little bears are going to be professional road-crossers when they grow up. Good job mama bear! The internet couldn't get enough of the heart-melting sight.

