Man Accused Of Raping 12-Year-Old Girl Inside Her Home In Delhi Arrested https://t.co/aYzIkIGCjz— NDTV News feed (@ndtvfeed) August 6, 2020
The accused has been identified as 33-year-old Krishna. The accused already has 4 criminal cases against him, including one for murder. Joint Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh stated that the accused entered the house with an intention to loot.
The young girl was repeatedly hit by a sharp object on her head and face and she was lying in a pool of blood when her neighbours found her and informed her parents.
After committing the crime, the accused fled the crime scene. The girl was first taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and later shifted to AIIMS after preliminary treatment.
We received information on Tuesday regarding the assault of a minor girl. An FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act has been registered and further investigation is underway.
एक 13 साल की बच्ची के साथ हैवानियत भरी वारदात की जानकारी ने आत्मा को अंदर तक झकझोर दिया है। ऐसे दरिंदे अपराधियों का खुला घूमना बर्दाश्त के बाहर है। पीड़ित बच्ची का हाल जानने के लिए मैं थोड़ी देर में AIIMS जा रहा हूँ।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 6, 2020