According to reports , a man accused of sexually assaulting and torturing a 12-year-old girl in her house in Delhi has finally been arrested by the police.

Man Accused Of Raping 12-Year-Old Girl Inside Her Home In Delhi Arrested https://t.co/aYzIkIGCjz — NDTV News feed (@ndtvfeed) August 6, 2020

The accused has been identified as 33-year-old Krishna. The accused already has 4 criminal cases against him, including one for murder. Joint Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh stated that the accused entered the house with an intention to loot.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the survivour's parents were at work. Police offucials further stated:

The young girl was repeatedly hit by a sharp object on her head and face and she was lying in a pool of blood when her neighbours found her and informed her parents.

After committing the crime, the accused fled the crime scene. The girl was first taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and later shifted to AIIMS after preliminary treatment.

A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered in the case and the investigation is underway. He said:

We received information on Tuesday regarding the assault of a minor girl. An FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the survivour in the hospital on Thursday and assured all the help that would be needed to ensure justice.

एक 13 साल की बच्ची के साथ हैवानियत भरी वारदात की जानकारी ने आत्मा को अंदर तक झकझोर दिया है। ऐसे दरिंदे अपराधियों का खुला घूमना बर्दाश्त के बाहर है। पीड़ित बच्ची का हाल जानने के लिए मैं थोड़ी देर में AIIMS जा रहा हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 6, 2020

In his tweet, Kejriwal stated that the assault has shaken him to the core. While talking about the girl's condition he said that she was undergoing surgery at AIIMS hospital and is critical.