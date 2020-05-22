On May 20, Bay of Bengal faced one of the worst cyclonic storms. As cyclone Amphan made its landfall in India, Bengal and Odisha were the worst-hit states.

Images and videos of the worst tropical storm in decades destroying thousands of homes and disrupting lives have surfaced on the internet.

Kolkata bears the extreme loss of trees by #AmphanSuperCyclone . Few pics pic.twitter.com/84Z7MwAaEX — Vinod Kumar Gupta (@vg_inc) May 21, 2020

However, this heartbreaking image of a man taking shelter in a dustbin is the visual representation of how the government has managed to fail the less privileged, yet again.

#INDIA: Man in West Bengal's Asansol takes shelter from #CycloneAmphan in a garbage bin! Was discovered by locals this morning as he was eating the food thrown in the bin alongside a dog. pic.twitter.com/1Yi6QRrpSC — Norbret Elekes (@NorbretElekes) May 21, 2020

This man was captured in West Bengal's Asansol after the locals of that area spotted him hiding in the garbage bin along with a dog.

The night after the cyclonic storm, he was seen scavenging for discarded food in the dumpster on May 21.

With his survival instincts and no place to protect him from the ravages of the cyclone, this man jumped into the dumpster. According to local sources, the man in this picture is mentally disabled.

Looking at the plight of this man and remembering the ongoing state of migrants, walking thousands and thousands of kilometers to reach their homes, makes me wonder if India is inching towards a humanitarian crisis.

Earlier today, PM Modi along with Mamta Banerjee took an aerial survey of areas affected by Cyclone Amphan.

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of areas affected by #CycloneAmphan in West Bengal. CM Mamata Banerjee is also accompanying. pic.twitter.com/Da7NebJhws — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

As we write this, sitting in the comfort of our own home, according to official figures, the death toll has risen up 72.