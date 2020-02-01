Some people literally risk their lives to save another soul without expecting anything in return.
One such example was set by a woman, named Rajni Shetty, from Mangalore who went out of her way to save a doggo who was stuck inside a 30 feet borewell.
In a heart-warming video that is doing rounds on social media, Rajni can be seen hanging with the help of a rope, inside a well to rescue a dog who somehow fell into it.
Bless the lady who saved the Dog 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UfguvHBnAG— Mauna (@ugtunga) January 31, 2020
She managed to tie a rope around the helpless dog with the help of some people who were standing outside the well.
With the help of a rope, tied to my waste, I got into the well. The dog had managed to sit in one corner and was scared and initially, even tried to bite me. The moment I pampered it; it became friendly. I was quick to tie a rope around it and the moment it was secure, people from top pulled the dog out first and with the help of ropes, I climbed out of the well.
Twitter also appreciated Rajni for her efforts and her heroic actions by calling her a "true hero".
What a kind soul! More power to you.