Being adventurous with your food is one thing, being outright wild about it is something a lot more deadly. Unfortunately, some folks just love their off-beat grub a little too much.

According to the Daily Mail, a Chinese man named Wang who admitted to swallowing a raw snake’s gall-bladder has been hospitalised with worms in his lungs, causing extreme pain.

The bizarre situation came to light after the man went to a hospital in Suqian, Jiangsu province of eastern China after suffering breathing difficulties. When asked about his eating habits, he said he enjoyed eating crayfish, snail, and once swallowed a snake's gall bladder.

The man was diagnosed with paragonimiasis, a food-borne parasitic infection caused by eating raw seafood that contains tapeworm eggs or drinking unclean water.

Eating undercooked food can cause all kinds of unpleasant and even deadly illnesses. In Wang's case, his lungs are riddled with worms. There are serious, line-shaped infections on his lungs.

Sounds like a nightmare - please cook your food!